Barnes: ‘Whirl about with joy!’ Yes, she did that

Last week, I directed our attention to Isaac Watts’ 1707 hymn, “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross.” Some have called this “the greatest hymn in the English language,” and Watts has been “referred to as the father of English hymnody.”

My own appraisal of the hymn is gratitude for its true vision and proclamation of the Gospel. In the first two stanzas, we heard confession and repentance. In the final two verses, we hear devotion and consecration:

“See from His head, His hands, His feet, Sorrow and Love flow mingled down;

Did e’er such Love and Sorrow meet, Or thorns compose so rich a crown?

Were the whole realm of nature mine, That were a present far too small;

Love so amazing, so divine, Demands my soul, my life, my all.”

Many of our most cherished hymns have poured out from the hearts of devout Christians whose penitent and thankful trust in God’s forgiveness and salvation broke forth in joyous melody and praise. Prominent in the memory of most of us, perhaps, is that of John Newton (1725-1807), repentant and forgiven sinner and slavetrader, and his great “Amazing Grace”:

“Amazing grace! How sweet the sound, That saved a wretch like me!

I once was lost, but now am found, Was blind, but now I see.”

I have mentioned seeing my mother shout, happy in the Lord, in my earliest years. I have learned that the King James Version of our Scripture, perhaps still the English translation most literally faithful to the biblical Hebrew and Greek, translates the Hebrew word as “glad” which, in Hebrew, literally means “whirl about with joy.” That’s what I saw! That describes my mother’s shouting! She was “whirling about with joy!” Hallelujah!! What a testimony my mama gave of God’s amazing grace and sacrificial love! And what a testimony she gave to me! All praise and glory to God!

George Bennard’s “The Old Rugged Cross” does not fail, even today, to soften the heart drawn by the Holy Spirit to the truth revealed on calvary:

“On a hill far away stood an old rugged cross, the emblem of suffering and shame;

And I love that old cross where the dearest and best For a world of lost sinners was slain.”

The favorite hymn of my late husband, the Rev. Lalon Barnes Jr., was “Victory in Jesus.” He shouted “Glory!” when he and his congregation got to the refrain, every time.

“O, victory in Jesus, my Savior forever,

He sought me and He bought me,

With His redeeming blood;

He loved me ere I knew Him, And all my love is due Him;

He plunged me to victory

Beneath the cleansing flood.”

As a former seminary teacher, I want to give you an assignment. Read again the profound lyrics of gratitude and faith by Isaac Watts in “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross,” composed more than 300 years ago. If you can, play them on your piano or organ or guitar, and sing them aloud.

They speak and sing a timely word for each of us in our season of Lent today.

Read and sing all the hymns. They will gladden your heart, perhaps even such that you “whirl about with joy!” Like all these hymnnists, we are blessed to journey toward Good Friday and “the wondrous cross” of victory in Christ Jesus. And we are blessed to journey onward to the glorious dawn and everlasting light of resurrection Sunday.

Praise the Lord! Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.