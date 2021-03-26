Barnes: Being has been reordered, in Christ Jesus

The narratives of the Passion of Jesus, that is, the suffering and death of Jesus, and the accounts of His bodily resurrection, the very center of Christian faith, are in Matthew 26:3 through 28:20; in Mark 14:1 through 16:20; in Luke 22:1 through 24:53; and in John 13:1 through 20:18.

Sunday is Palm Sunday. Good Friday lies ahead. We are entering Holy Week.

I am fast-forwarding today to the signal event of this planet’s history, which is the reordering of all reality, compared to which, the discovery of the double helix and DNA is minimized, algorithms and digital technology trivialized.

Scholars talk in big words, like “ontology,” about the meaning of life and reality itself. From the Greek era forward, scholars have grappled with questions of the nature of being. Ontology means being, or the study of being.

Here is my take.

Being has been reordered, in Christ Jesus, by a radical change in reality itself, through what happened on the cross. The Bible calls it being born again. The sacrificial death, and bodily resurrection of Jesus from the dead, reconstituted reality, the entire nature of being. More than persuasion and conviction, this is about new birth.

The passion of Jesus is recorded in all four Gospels. References are above. We look today at Jesus and Mary Magdalene. The Gospel of John centralizes Mary of Magdala’s witness to the resurrection, noticeably, more, than do the other three Gospels, the synoptics of Matthew, Mark, and Luke.

Mark states, “Now when Jesus was risen early the first day of the week, he appeared first to Mary Magdalene, out of whom he had cast seven devils.” (Mark 16:9). Luke also mentions “…Mary Magdalene, out of whom went seven devils.” (Luke 8:2). Mary Magdalene had trashed her life. We can justifiably conclude that she had committed every sin she thought she could get away with, and more.

John’s Gospel does not mention Mary’s deliverance, but the Lord’s forgiveness, with her deep repentance for grievous sin, and trust in her Deliverer, weave the strong fabric of Mary’s fearless devotion to Jesus. She is born again.

While all the disciples, except John, are in hiding during the crucifixion, Mary stays at the foot of the cross. As they cower indoors, she goes before daylight to the tomb.

“The first day of the week cometh Mary Magdalene early, when it was yet dark, unto the sepulchre, and seeth the stone taken away from the sepulchre. Then she runneth, and cometh to Simon Peter, and to the other disciple, whom Jesus loved, and saith unto them, They have taken away the Lord out of the sepulchre, and we know not where they have laid him. Peter therefore went forth, and that other disciple, and came to the sepulchre…”.

Let’s move ahead to verses 11-16.

Jesus chose to identify Himself as risen, alive, first to Mary. Who can reasonably doubt that fact?

“But Mary stood without at the sepulchre weeping…. she turned herself back and saw Jesus standing, and knew not that it was Jesus. Jesus saith unto her, Woman, why weepest thou? whom seekest thou? She, supposing him to be the gardener, saith unto him, Sir, if thou hast borne him hence, tell me where thou hast laid him, and I will take him away. Jesus saith unto her, Mary. She turned herself, and saith unto him, Rabboni: which is to say, Master.”

What connects Mary’s deliverance from her sins with the immense honor of being first to be told, and shown, by Jesus, that He is alive, resurrected?

Let’s hold that question until next time.

Thanks be to God.

