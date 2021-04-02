Barnes: His one Son to die, so that we live

This is Good Friday, holy day of commemoration of the Crucifixion of Christ Jesus our Lord.

Dr. Neil Jackson has stated, “All of heaven is interested in the cross; all of hell is terrified of the cross; only human beings ignore the cross.”

The crucifixion of Jesus is the sacred fulcrum of all human history. And the cross is ignored by most of humanity? We know that is so, but how can it be?

The Bible verse most memorized by Christians is, no doubt, John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

That is what happened on the cross on Good Friday.

What does that mean to you? What does it mean to me?

What does the cross of Christ mean to God? Have we ever thought to ask that question?

John 3:16 tells us that God the Father gave “His only begotten Son.” Only one.

I am the mother of two daughters and one son. My blood, and their father’s, given from us to each one of them, and then, to each of their children; also, to our one great-granddaughter. That is more important and precious to me than I can say.

God gave His Son.

God the Father gave His one Son to die, so that we can live.

That is “costly grace,” priceless and costly beyond comprehension. Can we repay?

“Were the whole realm of nature mine,

that were a present far too small…”

What can compare?

We know this. God did not sacrifice His only Son to inform us, but to transform us, into the persons He intends us to be in Christ Jesus. He gave the Infinitely Worthy to cleanse our sinfully stained hearts, to forgive us, to make us over.

“Love so amazing, so divine,

Demands my soul, my life, my all.”

We had to be born again, born of the Holy Spirit. No other power could break the chains of our sin against God the Father. No other power could make us hate our sin and love our Lord.

Only the Father’s power delivered Mary Magdalene from all Satan’s chains; Mark and Luke tell us “seven devils,” evil so dark no earthly power could break it.

That is the costly grace which forgives and converts to salvation. We are born in sin; we love our sin too much to give it up; we are enslaved by it; we are condemned already; only the cross has the power, in the sacrificed blood of the Father’s lamb to free, and to transform, us, into the sons and daughters of God.

The cost to God the Father to see His only Son die on the cross, and for us to see our sins on the cross, no longer enslaving us, was incalculable.

“Love so amazing, so divine,

Demands my soul, my life, my all.”

Amen!

One God-called preacher of the Gospel repeatedly proclaimed, in his Good Friday sermon, “It’s Friday. But Sunday’s comin!’” And again and again, “It’s Friday. But Sunday’s a’ comin!’”

In high exultation, “It’s Friday. Ohhh! Sunday’s a’comin!’”

Had she heard him preach, my mama would have shouted. She would’ve “whirled about with joy!”

The Resurrection made hiding, cast-down disciples, into on-fire evangelists, unafraid to die, finally, who could not be stopped, who were not stopped, from preaching and living their Gospel witness. They had a resurrected, Risen Lord!

So do we. He is alive!

It’s Friday. But Sunday’s coming! Sunday is here!

Thanks be to God!

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.