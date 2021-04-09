Stanfield: Mishaps, shortcomings help us find the diamond in the rough

The word “Einstein” is associated with intelligence and synonymous with genius.

Yet it is a fact that the pioneer of the theory of general relativity, Albert Einstein himself, could not speak fluently until the age of 9. His rebellious nature led to expulsion from school, and he was refused admittance to the Zurich Polytechnic School.

Albert Einstein once said, “Success is failure in progress.”

In Proverbs 24:16, we read, “The righteous may fall seven times but still get up, but the wicked will stumble into trouble.”

Our culture has somehow equated failure with loss when this simply is not true. We reward our children with participation trophies, and don’t celebrate the ones who excel. For us to find our God-given talent, we must fail until we find that gift we’re searching for, not practice equality of outcome for everyone.

True failure is not even trying to get back up, but just quitting. You might have been so close, but you decide it’s not going to work. God is always near and if you fall, He’ll pick you up and dust you off.

If you have not failed in life, you haven’t lived, and this would be true failure. God gives us all we need to fulfill a blessed life with the talents He’s given us. The thing we forget is that it requires multiple mishaps, and shortcomings to find that diamond in the rough.

One Friday, a man hung from a cross while some laughed, ridiculed and cursed Him. I’m sure that many in the crowd thought that this young carpenter had failed in life. Three days later, he rose to triumph. That success was not for Him, as he died for us. He rose for us to be able to fail.

In the end, if we live our life for our Heavenly Father, we’re guaranteed success beyond belief. So, go out and live the life Jesus has planned for you.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.