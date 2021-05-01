I believe that God wants us to laugh.

He sits on His throne in heaven, and watches our behavior, just as we gaze at our children while they play at a park. If they’re having fun, it makes us happy, but when they fall from the merry go round, we are frightened. When they are playing with another child, we are happy.

Conversely, when they argue with another playground peer, we try to understand why they are arguing, make both children apologize and keep playing. Before long, the kids have forgotten they were fighting.

In Proverbs 17:22, we read, “A merry heart doeth good like a medicine: but a broken spirit drieth the bones.”

The world corrupts our minds as we age, and we’re more vulnerable to the devil’s manipulation. God is watching us now as we all roam around this playground called earth. He laughs when we’re having fun with those we’re sharing the playground with, and He jumps up from the park bench when we argue, and gives us all of the love we need to simply shake hands and play together again.

There are people now who are full of hate and they’re not sure why. We hate for inappropriate reasons most of the time. When we fight, hate and listen to gossip, the devil sits back and laughs as his plan is coming together.

When we love, and forgive, and laugh together, God laughs out loud.

In the words of American theologian Reinhold Niebuhr, “Humor is a prelude to faith and laughter is the beginning of prayer.”

We seem to be falling directly into the devil’s plan of destruction, but what he doesn’t realize is we are all the children of the king of kings. Even though we may have fallen from the swings on the playground, it’s time to dust off our clothes, laugh and play together again.

That’s God’s will.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His website is rickstanfield.com. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com.