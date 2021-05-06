Stanfield: Intricacy with which He maneuvers our lives is strategic

Erol Ozan said, “Some beautiful paths cannot be discovered without getting lost.”

I have given a lot of thought to this statement this morning, and the power of these nine words is tremendous.

My family’s story has been one that could reflect Ozan’s statement, almost like a movie script. I paused and thought for a moment. Isn’t God amazing! The intricacy with which He maneuvers our lives is strategic in an attempt to give us the best opportunity to meet Him personally.

In John 14:26, we read, “But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, he will teach you all things and bring to your remembrance all that I have said to you.”

I’ve noticed that as Christians we tend to harshly judge ourselves more than anybody else. We know and believe that Jesus walked this earth, living a sin-free life. We’re taught to emulate Him, but when we cannot, we torture ourselves. Before long, we concede defeat and give up on living a Godly life.

God’s not looking for perfection, as we all sin daily. He’s looking at our effort, and our heart. I truly believe that when I kneel and talk to my Father, he forgives me for that imperfect day. Then, I go out into this incredible world and try my best again.

When I fell on my face 13 years ago, I stopped, took a deep breath, and looked around me. For the first time in my life, I realized with distinct clarity that God had given me the tools to get through this. He placed the people in my life, and provided me the love necessary, and it was just up to me to use them.

At that moment, penniless, defeated, and broken, I realized for the first time that our God was amazing!

