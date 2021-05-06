Barnes: Yielding allegiance, glad-hearted and free; a pathway to blessings

I think you know my love of beautiful and faith-filled hymnody.

One of the oldest I know and earliest in my memory is Thomas O. Chisholm’s spirit-led and devout “Living for Jesus.” His faith rings forth through this glorious hymn! Most of us have sung it many times. Read and sing it with me again:

“Living for Jesus a life that is true, Striving to please Him in all that I do,

Yielding allegiance, glad-hearted and free, This is the pathway of blessing for me.

Living for Jesus who died in my place, Bearing on Calv’ry my sin and disgrace,

Such love constrains me to answer His call, Follow His leading and give Him my all.”

Refrain:

“O Jesus, Lord and Saviour, I give myself to Thee; for Thou in Thine atonement, Didst give Thyself for me; I own no other Master, My heart shall be Thy throne; My life I give, henceforth to live, O Christ, for Thee alone.”

Amen!

Conviction is not conversion. The Holy Spirit convicts us of our sin when the Gospel is read or preached in our hearing, but mere hearing and feeling uncomfortable are not salvation. Gripping the back of the church pew in front of us is not conversion. Walking the aisle is not conversion.

Repentance and turning, what the Bible calls metanoia, are ingredients of conversion.

So is conviction, but it is the first one, not the full miracle of God’s holy approach to us sinners in His merciful grace, with its glorious promise of new birth. Many a one of us felt convicted of our sinful state under the powerful preaching of a God-called man or woman of God, not just once, but more than once, before our stubborn hearts finally welcomed the Holy Spirit’s powerful, soul-saving presence. Conviction is not conversion.

Repentance and turning come next, after conviction.

Repentance that is more than, and other than, the cheap grace that satan brandishes in its stead, is a wrenching of the soul in dismay and regret, shame and remorse, and yes, in hatred of our sin and its rebellious disavowal of God’s costly grace given in the shed blood of His Son. Turning is a turning of the whole self in all our ambitions, yearnings, and plans and goals, toward God’s will for all His creation, and toward God’s will for our lives.

How many of us bothered, or even thought, to ask God what vocation He envisioned for our lives before choosing our college or job, and declaring our major, or before applying for our particular job? Closer even than that, how many of us asked God to guide us in our decision about whom to marry? Or whether to marry? And after those important decisions, how many times have we sought His guidance in day-to-day choices and directions?

Where has God’s costly grace guided us? Where, instead, have we spurned God’s costly grace and imposed cheap grace, fooled ourselves, and dishonored God?

Conviction is not conversion, and repentance is not cheap grace; instead, it is the yield of costly grace in an act of authentic turning toward our Savior, and away from our self-idolatry. We dishonor God when we presume ourselves in worship on Sunday and ignore God’s commandments the rest of the week.

Go to Romans 1 for specifics; Paul has covered it all, it seems.

Further, costly grace which saves us and guides us toward God’s will and God’s kingdom on earth, yields, and means, humble submission and joyous consecration, following our Lord, witnessing and teaching, speaking, preaching, praising, and acting, drawing all who will listen to our witness, to salvation in Him, even as our Lord has commanded. Fishers of men and women, we become. Not just the clergy, but every Christian.

More than all else, let us pray to want, and to petition, His will to be done above all and in all. It is through the Holy Spirit alone that we can submit our will to God’s, and that this can come to pass.

How can I be certain of my salvation? How can you? Baptists have asked this question repeatedly, in many forms over the centuries. So, too, have Christians of other denominations.

Here is my personal response.

When we know that we want God’s holy will to be done in all aspects of our lives, more than we want anything else life has to offer, I believe we can be certain of our salvation. We can know that we have been converted. It took God’s costly grace to teach me that. I will cling to it.

Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.