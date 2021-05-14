I taught high school English first. Poetry is easy for me to read; I understand that the best poetry is difficult for most to read, however. But read. Keep at it. It will become easier.

Francis Thompson’s (1859-1907) poem, “The Hound of Heaven,” shocks with its title, but amazes the heart and soul of the serious reader, once its sacred meaning is discerned. One of the longest English poems we know, discounting epic poems like “Paradise Lost,” this one expresses the very heart of the Gospel in 180 lines and a concluding couplet of two profound lines expressed as from the Lord. Here is part of it. Read prayerfully, patiently, and as many times again as you need, to grasp the poet’s anointed vision and witness. It will bless. I guarantee it.

I fled Him, down the nights and down the days;

I fled Him, down the arches of the years;

I fled Him, down the labyrinthine ways

Of my own mind; and in the mist of tears

I hid from Him, and under running laughter.

Up vistaed hopes I sped;

And shot, precipitated,

Adown Titanic glooms of chasmed fears,

from those strong Feet that followed, followed after.

But with unhurrying chase,

And unperturbed pace,

Deliberate speed, majestic instancy,

They beat—and a Voice beat

More instant than the Feet—

‘All things betray thee, who betrayest Me.’

The poet describes, in these first three verses of five lines each, the fallen nature of all of us in our flight from God’s presence and voice; like Adam and Eve in their sin and rejection of their Creator’s command, we, also, hide ourselves in all that will cover us from His approach.

The poet admits in following verses that he knows that the One who seeks him loves him, but he fears having to give up the lesser loves of what another poet and hymnist we know has called “all the vain things that charm me most.” Thompson says it this way, “For, though I knew His love Who followed, Yet was I sore adread Lest having Him, I must have naught beside.”

(We can hear our own voice in the poet’s words: “Let me live a little first, before I give up my good times.”)

Chasing all those “vain things,” across a lifetime, the poet is made aware (he repeats three times as a refrain in the course of the poem) that:

Still with unhurrying chase,

And unperturbed pace,

Deliberate speed, majestic instancy,

Came on the following Feet, And a Voice above their beat—

‘Naught shelters thee, who will not shelter Me.’

And yet later, when youth’s powers are waning and discouragements have burdened him, with need of, and having sought after, nature’s promised comforts and contentment, he now despairs and laments,

Nature, poor stepdame cannot slake my drouth;

Let her, if she would owe me,

Drop yon blue bosom-veil of sky, and show me

The breasts o’ her tenderness:

Never did any milk of hers once bless

My thirsting mouth.

And now, again, and closer still:

Nigh and nigh draws the chase,

With unperturbed pace,

Deliberate speed, majestic instancy;

And past those noised Feet

A Voice comes yet more fleet—

‘Lo! naught contents thee, who content’st not Me!’

Finally, awakening from a dream, the poet recognizes, and realizes, his life story has reached its climax. The chase is ending. Chastisement, and the judgment of the Master, will follow.

The poet confesses his wasted years and their lost possibilities. Despair deeper than he has yet known, threatens his dreaded future. Perhaps Thompson realized at this point, though still in his 30s, that the tuberculosis which would take his life at 48 would not give him much longer to flee his divine pursuer. I can hear David in his courageous acceptance. Acknowledging blame and accepting his verdict, the poet writes:

Naked I wait Thy love’s uplifted stroke!

My harness piece by piece Thou hast hewn from me,

And smitten me to my knee;

I am defenceless utterly.

I slept, methinks, and woke,

And, slowly gazing, find me stripped in sleep.

Fully awake, and ready fully to confess his guilt and sin, now with courage to state his profound disappointment with, and repudiation of, his vanity and vain pursuits, and repenting his flight from the One who has pursued him, the poet holds back nothing of his repentance and grief. Describing himself as “grimed with smears,” he confesses,

In the rash lustihood of my young powers,

I shook the pillaring hours

And pulled my life upon me; grimed with smears,

I stand amid the dust o’ the mounded years—

My mangled youth lies dead beneath the heap.

My days have crackled and gone up in smoke,

Have puffed and burst as sun-starts on a stream,

Yeah, faileth now even dream

The dreamer, and the lute the lutanist;

Even the linked fantasies, in whose blossomy twist

I swung the earth a trinket at my wrist,

Are yielding; cords of all too weak account

For earth with heavy griefs so overplussed.

At this deepest point in his despair, the poet asks if even God can, or will, restore him.

Does God care? he wonders.

(To be continued next week.)

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.