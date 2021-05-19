Ten honored by Savannah Temple AME Zion Church

CLARKTON — Ten people were honored in the 10th annual Black Distinguished Service Awards banquet on March 6 by the Savannah Temple AME Zion Church.

The banquet was held via conference call, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pastor Joyce McLaughlin went forward with the ceremony, despite a consideration to cancel. “Go with the plan,” she said a voice told her.

Those honored include:

• Sonya D. Cromartie, LPN Duke University Hospital, ECPI University of Nursing.

• Linda Gillespie, humanitarian, B.S. Business Administration, concentration in finance.

• Kenneth Lacewell, preacher, steward, Pipe Welder Local Union No. 4, Worchester, Massachusetts.

• Barbara Lacewell, christian education director, Med. Tech.

• Brenda Lee McAllister, bodily injury claim representative, B.S. Business Administration.

• Carlissa Nathan, behavior technician, mental health counselor.

• Alfred Atkinson, trustee member, A&A Trucking Company.

• Christina Nathan, behavior technician, mental health counselor.

• Rev. Eddie Swindell, veterans benefits, superannuate minister.

• Willie E. Johnson Jr., Johnson’s Funeral Services, assistant manager.