Ten honored by Savannah Temple AME Zion Church

CLARKTON — Ten people were honored in the 10th annual Black Distinguished Service Awards banquet on March 6 by the Savannah Temple AME Zion Church.
The banquet was held via conference call, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Pastor Joyce McLaughlin went forward with the ceremony, despite a consideration to cancel. “Go with the plan,” she said a voice told her.
Those honored include:
• Sonya D. Cromartie, LPN Duke University Hospital, ECPI University of Nursing.
• Linda Gillespie, humanitarian, B.S. Business Administration, concentration in finance.
• Kenneth Lacewell, preacher, steward, Pipe Welder Local Union No. 4, Worchester, Massachusetts.
• Barbara Lacewell, christian education director, Med. Tech.
• Brenda Lee McAllister, bodily injury claim representative, B.S. Business Administration.
• Carlissa Nathan, behavior technician, mental health counselor.
• Alfred Atkinson, trustee member, A&A Trucking Company.
• Christina Nathan, behavior technician, mental health counselor.
• Rev. Eddie Swindell, veterans benefits, superannuate minister.
• Willie E. Johnson Jr., Johnson’s Funeral Services, assistant manager.