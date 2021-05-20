Stanfield: He thinks of the illness, I know of the survival

I wore a red plaid shirt the day I suffered a serious illness last year.

I wore the same shirt a few months later after recovering, and a friend told me that he’d never wear that shirt again. He suggested it was unlucky.

The difference is, when he sees that clothing on me, he thinks of the illness. When I wear it, I think of the day I survived a life-threatening issue.

I reflect on the day God blessed me with more time to do His work. That ugly red plaid shirt is the luckiest piece of apparel in my closet.

In 2nd Corinthians 12:9, we read, “But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore, I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me.”

If you are going through difficult times, make sure to focus on the blessings of your life, even in the darkest moments.

Never forget that if your heart beats one more beat, and you take one more breath, that you still have God’s work to do. Sorrow and difficulty are scattered about our journey, and those times make us appreciate the beauty, love and happiness that exist in our lives. Just as we appreciate the blessings, we must accept the grief, trusting that our Father is setting the stage for our arrival.

I figure that my red plaid shirt was destined to be my luckiest because the only possible outcomes were amazing that day. I’d either be allowed to live, or I would spend eternity in Heaven with a bunch of folks I miss dearly, sitting around a dinner table with the King of Kings, and enjoying ice cream, cake, burgers and pizza without gaining a pound.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His website is rickstanfield.com. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com.