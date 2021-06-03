Barnes: No matter where, on Sundays, he was in church

Let us begin with scripture, always a good place to start. And the first Psalm is a brief, six verses of abiding Truth:

“Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth not in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful.

“But his delight is in the law of the Lord; and in His law doth he meditate day and night.

“And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper.

“The ungodly are not so: but are like the chaff which the wind driveth away.

“Therefore the ungodly shall not stand in the judgment, nor sinners in the congregation of the righteous.

“For the Lord knoweth the way of the righteous: but the way of the ungodly shall perish.”

Sunday before last, on the fifth anniversary of their grandfather’s going home to be with the Lord, his “homegoing,” as Lalon called it, in his devout funeral sermons, three of our now-grown grandchildren and I commemorated the life and legacy of the Rev. Lalon Lem Barnes Jr. by his graveside. We didn’t have to think up worthy things to say about him.

He had lived his memorial.

Each grandchild is familiar with it, but I shared some family stories they did not yet know. Sitting at the end of a broiling hot, granite, cemetery bench a very brief part of the time, and standing with Mac’s support for the remainder of it, I told them this about their Gospel-preaching grandfather:

“He did not go to college; he did not go to seminary; but he went to church. He went to church as a child and as a teenager. He went to church as a young man; he didn’t wait until he had ‘sown his wild oats,’ before getting serious with the Lord. Young, middle-aged, and old, your grandfather went to church. I remember a Sunday when we were courting, when we stopped at a church in Benson (it was 11 o’clock, time for church), and he went inside to worship the Lord. I stayed in the church parking lot, because I thought I was not dressed up enough for church. We were headed to the beach, as I think I recall. He knew I didn’t mind being left in the car.”

And then, this:

“Later, your grandfather had your mama and your daddy, and us all, in church every Sunday. He gets the credit for that. (I worked on term papers most Sunday mornings at Meredith during our courtship years. He went to church.) Your parents grew up in church. There is no greater thing a father can do for his family than to go to church and take his family with him.”

And, another:

“After your granddaddy (Matthew and Rachel), your grandpa (Mac), answered God’s call to the ordained ministry of the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ, the greatest of all callings, he stood and filled his pulpit for more than 40 years — 42 years — and missed very few of those Sundays. If he hadn’t suffered a fatal stroke the day before that last Sunday, he would have been in his pulpit again, preaching the Word on his final Lord’s Day. He often said to his congregation, ‘If there is anything you would rather be reading than the Bible, you need to take inventory.”

He knew his Bible.

We read from the first chapter of the gospel of John.

In their grandfather’s memory and in his honor, recognizing God’s greatest call to humankind, I related to our grandsons and granddaughter that day, and I reiterate now, my own deeply-held conviction: the call to presidents, prime ministers, medical scientists, or Nobel laureates in any field of human endeavor, does not hold the eternal value of God’s call to His elected, equipped and commissioned preachers of the Word. That fact cannot be gainsaid.

Good government, life-saving medicine, and other valuable human enterprises, worthy though they be, are conditioned, temporal, finite and partial.

God’s divine gifts and bestowal of salvation, spiritual values and mission, and life lived within His will, inherently worthy by God’s design, are transcendent, infinite, comprehensive and complete. The first one of the Psalms speaks this reality.

Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.