Life without faith in the living God has become for many a shallow existence of appearances and performative gestures.

Since nihilism dominates, and unsuspecting victims of this specious worldview believe nothing — that is, that nothing holds inherent and absolute value, particularly religious or moral value — everything to them is up for grabs. What matters is merely subjective, provisional, temporary, profitable (in some measure), hopefully exciting, and preferably spontaneous. (And above all, whatever looks and feels good.)

Spontaneity, rather than planning and commitment, fits this view of life. Look around. It is everywhere.

Appearances and performative actions make up the lives of increasing numbers of people whose faith in the transcendent, living God has evaporated, or as bad and more commonplace, has never taken root at all. Especially disturbing, and bizarre, is a quasi-secretive, internet-influenced watching of one’s own performance on a kind of psychic, inner screen, a sort of mental video, somewhat like YouTube, as superficial roles and gestures are performed with, or on, others.

To those who live this way, life is a type of reality show. Relationships don’t fail; they just don’t “work out.”

Authenticity is jettisoned in preference for role-playing in a life which is distorted into a kind of mental, video performance. Without a living God to honor and worship, one’s own roles and performances are center and purpose. Without the will of the living God being that which holds sovereign meaning to persons, the satanic philosophy of nihilism makes terrible and tempting sense to them, and becomes the axis of their lives.

Narcissistic pleasure is central. “Party hard” is the watchword. The noble and strenuous principle of service, and sacrifice for the good and well-being of others, holds no meaning in this strange perspective.

How many examples of self-sacrifice for something greater than oneself have you witnessed lately? Who aspires to self-giving, in service to others, rather than greater money-making and status? How can you tell? Dr. David Jeremiah suggests a test question.

Jeremiah has asked, “If you lost every possession you have acquired, what would you be worth?”

Did that question give you a jolt?

But don’t we, as a society, evaluate persons with a question much like it, “What do you think he or she is worth?” We mean money and possessions, don’t we?

The question of noble character is hardly ever asked. God evaluates worth on a vastly different scale, however. Hebrew and Christian Scriptures attest to the living God’s supreme valuation of self-giving, of self-sacrifice, for the good of others.

Indeed, we go to the Bible for figures of self-sacrifice whose lives fortify and instruct us. Moses, Esther, Joseph, Ruth, Daniel, Isaiah, those named John, many named Mary, Stephen, Saul who became Paul, and preeminently, Jesus the Nazarene. One I have studied, taught about in seminary, and written about elsewhere, is Esther in the Hebrew Bible.

We read in Esther 3:8-9a; 4:14b-16: “And Haman said unto King Ahasuerus, ‘There is a certain people scattered abroad and dispersed among the people in all the provinces of thy kingdom; and their laws are diverse from all people; neither keep they the king’s laws: therefore it is not for the king’s profit to suffer them. If it please the king, let it be written that they may be destroyed…’”

After trying frantically, fearful for her own life, (she had kept secret from her husband, the king, her own Jewish heritage) to avoid her responsibility to help God’s chosen people, her own, Queen Esther hears her Uncle Mordecai’s challenge, “…and who knoweth whether thou art come to the kingdom for such a time as this?”

Her nobility of character, shaped through her trust in the living God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, finally galvanizes her courageous decision, “Go, gather together all the Jews that are present in Shushan, and fast ye for me, and neither eat nor drink three days, night or day: I also and my maidens will fast likewise; and so will I go in unto the king, which is not according to the law: and if I perish, I perish.”

“And if I perish, I perish.” All for others.

Esther could have died. She took the risk. All nobility of character and self-sacrifice. No appearances. No performative gestures. No mental video. Esther’s action was authentic action self-sacrificially undertaken “for such a time as this,” to spare the lives of God’s people, and to honor a living God who was not, and is not, dead.

Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.