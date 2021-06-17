Stanfield: Accept the misfortunes, learn from them, and live

One of the happiest moments in life is when you find the courage to let go of things you can’t change.

We all have baggage that we carry from our past. This baggage gets heavier and heavier the longer we drag it through our lives. Many people have a hard time letting go of that burden. We carry a mental reminder of our mistakes and losses with us everywhere we go and by doing this, we are stealing from our present joy and contentment.

We can’t change the past.

What happened has happened so our only hope is to learn how to accept those misfortunes. The time to start over is now!

In Isaiah 43:18-19, we read, “Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the desert and streams in the wasteland.”

To live an abundant life, we must experience. With those experiences come some misfortunes. I have seen so many people stuck in horrible relationships with friends, spouses and employers for decades hoping that their situation will change. They hope that their partner will change, and their life will be exactly the way they had envisioned. You can influence change upon the folks you are around, but the only person you can change is yourself.

First, look in the mirror and see what you can do to make your situation better. Next, let go of those stopping you from fulfilling your dreams, passions and the life you intended to live.

We’ve been blessed with an incredible gift this morning. Today!

God has amazing things in store for you, and if someone or something is a roadblock to that life, let go.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His website is rickstanfield.com. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com.