Barnes: Devoted men who embraced the role of father

Thank you, Lord, for devoted men who embrace their role as fathers.

I give thanks today for two men who did that wholeheartedly. My own father, Terry Stedman Barnes, and my children’s father, Lalon Lem Barnes Jr. Both gave their full and earnest commitment to all that fatherhood blessed them with, and required of them. They worked hard to provide for their families and did well. They disciplined their children as needed (most of the time), and with genuine concern for their growth into respectful and responsible adults. They made and kept promises. They encouraged industrious habits of earning good grades in school, doing helpful chores at home, and always good work elsewhere. They affirmed the biblical preaching and teaching of the Christian faith, and they prayed for their children’s walk with the Lord.

My father, Terry Stedman Barnes, who went to be with the Lord too soon, at 59, gave to me the prototype for knowing and trusting the heavenly father I so fully believe in now. Thank you, Lord, for such a father! A cotton mill worker who worked hard and sought to learn, thoroughly, all of the mill’s machines, and processes, for manufacturing cotton thread from raw cotton, he earned his successful rise from floor-sweeper to general overseer, in just a few years, before helping to begin his home county’s blueberry-farming industry.

As my father, he gave to me encouragement constantly, protection unfailingly, approval and love without question. And he kept one quarter, a nickel or two, and one or two dimes, (my favorite coin), on our pie safe shelf in the kitchen, available to me at all times, for ice cream, Hershey’s with almonds (I kept Hershey’s in business), Pepsi-Colas, and potato chips, at one of the three neighborhood groceries near our home, while he and Mama worked. The coins never ran out.

When my first grade teacher slapped me for crying everyday the first three weeks of school, my young father walked the mile and a half with me the next morning back to school to require her explanation, and to say to her, “Elizabeth will not be coming back to this school this year.” And I did not. I learned then, and forevermore, that no one would be allowed to slap me around, so long as my father lived, without having to answer to him.

Do you know how empowering that was for me?

The next year, I was in three different schools and got along fine, with no separation anxiety. I had reliable, trustworthy and very able support, I had witnessed and knew.

(It was 1944. The world was at war. Perhaps my teacher had lost a brother, a cousin, or a friend. I believe that she must have suffered remorse for slapping me. Most would have and, surely, she did, too.)

My children’s father, the Rev. Lalon Lem Barnes Jr., delighted in his children and in children generally. Babies saw it in his blue eyes. Toddlers heard it in his voice and play. Our children knew his expectations of their respect for him and their elders, and the certainty of firm discipline, if they disobeyed. He observed God’s divine injunction given to all fathers to bring up their children in the pathways of the Lord. He had family prayer with them, and he prayed without ceasing for them. Blueberry-farming pioneer, businessman, and minister of the Gospel, he provided bountifully for his family, more than was needed, spoiled them appropriately, gladly paid college tuitions and other expenses, and provided for all needs for his children’s growth into reverential and wholesome adulthood.

Most important was his legacy of devotion to God as a called and faithful servant in the Gospel ministry of the proclamation of God’s Word. Each of his children now loves and serves the Lord. With judgment and grace, our heavenly father blesses the efforts of devoted fathers who love their children, as my children’s father loved ours.

And no one will slap any of God’s children around without answering to Him, our heavenly father. I learned that from another father a long time ago. And from God’s self-revelation in Hebrew and Christian Scriptures.

Let us honor our fathers, and our heavenly father above all, at this and all times, and hallow God’s name forever! Amen.

Happy Father’s Day on Sunday!

Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.