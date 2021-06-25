My wife and I were driving from Missouri to Florida a few days ago when the traffic completely stopped on Interstate 65. We drove 5 miles over the next 30 minutes when we decided to take the back roads to bypass the horrible traffic.

What started as an interruption to our nice and tidy four-lane trip driving past concrete buildings, billboards and truck stops was a gift worth the hindrance.

In Matthew 13:44, we read, “The kingdom of heaven is like a treasure hidden in the field, which a man found and hid again; and from joy over it he goes and sells all that he has and buys that field.”

As I drove on this narrow, two-lane country road bursting with multiple turns, stop signs, and extremely low speed limits, I saw. I saw beautiful rolling hills. I saw animals, railroad tracks, people in their yards, ponds, butterflies, old country stores, rusted cars, and an amazing blue sky with fluffy white clouds. I saw tiny country towns that I had no idea existed.

What I figured out during my drive was that God is working in all things, not just the momentous ones. He has provided a world full of treasures with His creations. Look for small things to thank God for. It doesn’t have to be something miraculous. It could be the smell of coffee brewing, the sunset, hearing your favorite song, a hot shower, or the voice of your grandchild.

As we walk through life with our heads down, on our phones, and ears filled with earbuds, we are missing the little things with which God blessed us. These are the gifts He’s given us to make our days good, but we’re missing them.

I suggest exiting the four-lane highway. Slow down, look up, ignore your phone, take those earbuds out, and enjoy the hidden treasures God’s created for us.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His website is rickstanfield.com. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com.