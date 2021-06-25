Voices are loudly raised now about the need for policing reform, against systemic racism, about a new Jim Crow era, and about numerous ideologies of white supremacy, anti-Semitism, xenophobia, and social media-enabled conspiracy theories, each one spewing out its poisonous mix of lies and hatred.

Between 2006 and 2011, I wrote and published my effort at a novel set in the early days of the civil rights movement of the 20th century years of our troubled history of slavery, segregation and racial turmoil. Our best hope, our one good-enough hope, then and now, is the Gospel. Our bedrock problem is the sin of our fallen condition. Lies and hate distort our created but fallen nature, marring the image of God in us, created by God, for the divine purpose of reflecting His likeness. Hatred of the “other,” the unaccepted brother or sister unlike us in some way, disfigures us, the divine potter’s vessel, and makes us enemies of one another, with enmity toward God, unfit for God’s use in His kingdom work.

On Saturday, I attended the Juneteenth observance in Elizabethtown and thanked God, with others there, for the official end of slavery, a recognition far too long delayed. Last night, I watched the movie “Selma,” in the CBS showing of the civil rights era’s self-sacrificial fighters who risked and gave their lives to gain every American citizen’s right to cast a vote, denied then, and denied now, to black Americans. Pray for Almighty God’s help! When will we allow the Holy Spirit to change our hearts? This is a spiritual matter!

This concerns where we have set our minds and hearts. In Paul’s inspired words, it is about being either carnal-minded, having set our minds against God, or it is about having set our minds on honoring God, organizing our lives around God, and living according to the Spirit. This is not politics. This matter transcends all human inventions, like politics, and all forms of living “in the flesh,” which constitutes the sin Paul names. It is enmity against God and leaving God out. More than sexual sin, living “in the flesh” means all the ways we dishonor God by leaving God out of our lives, preferring to go our own way without Him. Money, occupation, relationships with others, interests, use of time and all other aspects of our lives are included.

Ten years ago, I said these things through my fictional characters in “The Dark Strip.” A hate killing has occurred, and Temperance and her grandfather Pa Gabriel, are suffering the loss and senseless murder of a beloved friend. Does this sound like today? Here is an excerpt:

“On the morning before the trial began, Temperance found Pa Gabriel at his customary place beside the river.

‘Pa Gabriel, I have to ask you a question,’ she started. ‘Do you hate those men…?

She refused to finish her question with its implied end, ‘…who killed Gabe?’

Unable to wait for his response, she burst into a fresh torrent of tears, “I do! I hate them, Grandpa!! I hope they kill them the same way they killed Gabe! And with as little mercy!”

She had said it, but it didn’t feel any better. Gabriel patted her shoulder and waited for her to calm down.

“I know. I know,” he murmured.

• • •

Then he said, “I’ve been studyin’ over some things, Honey. I wanta’ tell you what I’ve been thinkin’. I want your response.”

He took a deep, long breath and began, “You know that dark strip on the sidewalk Gabe helped you get through?”

Temperance nodded, wondering what the relevance was.

“Well, I’ve been thinkin’ about that. There’s a dark strip like that inside every one of us, Temp’rance, I believe that’s so,” Pa said with some authority. “Every decision we make and everything we do, good and bad, brings us to the edge of that place, or lands us in it, I think.”

• • •

“If we step inside the dark strip and land inside hate of any kind, of any person, we’re in cosmic trouble, Temp’rance. Stay outa’ there. Stay away from it, Temper,” he pleaded. “I know it’s hard, but try to stay away from hatred. It’s worse than the plague. It is the worst of all plagues.”

• • •

And so it is. Let us pray for God’s forgiveness and deliverance now.

Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.