I’m sitting at the park with my grandchildren watching them play, in awe of the miracle of life.

Like a finely tuned instrument, the body works with specificity to maintain the circulatory, digestive, endocrine, immune, lymphatic, muscular, skeletal, along with our vital organs, in a way that is an extremely complex manner so we can simply live.

I’ve never doubted the existence of miracles, but this day, watching Emmi and Ricky play, I was positive that miracles happen every day. We just don’t notice them. Something so simple as a flower growing in the dirt is miraculous beyond belief. If we could all appreciate and see that miracle of a single flower, our lives would change.

In Mark 10:27, we read, “Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but not with God; all things are possible with God.”

True miracles occur daily, and the miracle of creation occurred through God, resulting in the natural world in which we live. To deny the possibility of miracles is to deny the existence of God. Our lives and this beautiful world we live in are gifts from God, not simply the result of a bang, or a phenomenon of science.

Never doubt that the ultimate scientist is our Heavenly Father. We cannot understand this life He’s blessed us with, but we must trust in His word to live. There is no way to comprehend the complexities of creation, so just appreciate, love, and care for it. Let everyone else theorize and explain while we simply love the scientist that provided it for us.

Lastly, I pray for many people daily, but I’m not good at praying for myself or asking for others to pray for me. For those that don’t know, I’ve been diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer. I’m positive that things will turn out fine. I’d appreciate your prayers.

