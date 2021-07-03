Barnes: Leaving God out, or organizing around Him?

Former professor of New Testament at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Dr. Dale Moody, translating and interpreting Romans 8, half a century ago, wrote: “Life according to the flesh is life that leaves God out, and life according to the Spirit is organized around God, who has manifested himself in Christ.”

What strikes you about this description?

For me, it was the phrases, “life that leaves God out” and the evidently polar opposite, life that is “organized around God.” This was my source for the specific phrases I used last week when beginning this study.

Most of us have thought Paul means “flesh = evil” and “Spirit = holy,” and decided that neither evil nor holy seemed ordinary or likely for us, at least, not in the circles we move in, and therefore, distant from our personal experience.

But Moody challenges us to interpret Paul’s words differently. If living according to the flesh means “leaving God out,” honesty compels us to confess that we seldom give God a thought in most of our day-to-day activities and decision-making, deeming them, perhaps, outside the sphere of the devotional and unimportant to God; therefore, consequently, we leave God out, that way.

Certainly, the worst of living according to the flesh is deliberately sinful and immoral living, we largely agree, but we tend to assign that debasement to predators and criminals, generally. But does living according to the flesh mean something much closer to home; does it mean how we make our daily choices and how our acts “leave God out?” How does each one of us do that?

And what does “organizing around God” mean?

Hebrew and Christian sacred writings show us God’s self-revelation in judgment and grace, and specifically so: in God’s righteous judgment on our hostility and rebellion in our preferences for life in the flesh, lived in ways that leave God out and ignore and flout His will and purposes; and, secondly, in contrast, in the grace of God’s revelation supremely expressed through that merciful grace and extended in power through His divine Spirit to enable life lived and organized around Him, according to His will and purposes. All the biblical narratives express those two themes.

Let us get the biblical text before us. Dr. Moody translates directly from the original Greek. He addresses Romans 7:21-25 to help the struggling sinner (or carnal Christian?) to get on board.

“So I find it to be a law that when I want to do right, evil lies close at hand….Wretched man that I am! Who will deliver me from this body of death?….So then, I of myself serve the law of God with my mind, but with my flesh I serve the law of sin.”

Moody explains: the important phrase, of myself, can be restated as left to myself, meaning without the help of God’s Spirit. He writes, “The mind which is the realm of delight in God’s law stands over against the flesh where the law of sin reigns. In Christ it is dethroned and destroyed. The law cannot deliver, but Christ can through the Spirit.”

Amplifying his exegesis, that is, his examination and interpretation of the text, Moody comments, “The flesh is that power of sin, man’s life organized around the ego which holds man in bondage. The whole of preconversion experience is summed up in the statement: I can will what is right, but I cannot do it.” And, in Moody’s view, “This is the condition of a good pagan or a bad Christian when left to himself.”

So then, if we resonate with Paul’s cry, is the choice between being a good pagan or a bad Christian? Whether pagan or Christian, our deliverance lies where Paul’s does.

“Thanks be to God through Jesus Christ our Lord!” Moody comments further. “The carnal man is confused and frustrated by his actions in which willing and doing are in conflict. He does what he really hates. Christian experience should take one out of this confusion and conflict … but this requires a daily devotion to Christ, a walking in the Spirit (Galations 5:16, 25).” It requires what Adrian Rogers has called “enthroning” Christ in our hearts. That seldom happens right away in the Christian walk. Maybe it happens rarely, sadly.

Let us return to this study next week.

Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.