Stanfield: Refueling my tank, for it is needed over and over

I’m driving to Alabama today and I noticed that my gasoline light appeared with an audible chime to remind me that I need to stop before long to refuel my engine.

I ponder while I drive. In fact, that’s when I do my best pondering. This was on a Saturday and I needed to be at church on Sunday. I need church. Some folks don’t, but I do.

If you need more reasons and you’re a little selfish, research shows that people who regularly attend church report stronger social support networks and less depression. They smoke less and lead healthier and even longer lives. In a very real and physical way, church is literally good for your health.

In Acts 2:42, we read, “They devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer.”

When God created the church, He knew exactly what He was doing. He wanted us to gather in one spot, worship, love and unite for the betterment of the community. Our Father did not want us to jump the hurdles of life without help. He did not want us to be alone. A church is meant to stalk its members and others within their reach.

If we think our work is finished simply by attending Sunday service, we’re wrong. The work is just beginning when we walk out of that building. That’s when I begin looking, stalking and listening for someone that needs me.

About Wednesday, or Thursday, my internal light goes off, and there is a loud audible chime reminding me that I need to refuel my soul.

You see, the church is not that beautiful building we gather in, because we could just as easily unite under a tent in a Walmart parking lot.

The church is you! Be sure to refuel your tank!

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His website is rickstanfield.com. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com.