Barnes: Half a century later, no doubt, sin is still here

Early in the 1970s, Karl Menninger, co-founder of the Menninger Clinic, wrote a best-selling book, “Whatever Became of Sin?” which captured much of the country’s interest then, but evidently disturbed a number of others in the halls of scientific psychiatry.

On the heels of the so-called sexual revolution, Dr. Menninger, eminent psychiatrist and Harvard Medical School professor, had asked how sin had become obsolete to so many in the modern day.

My reply? Nearly a half century later?

Sin is still here. (And, of course, the book’s title question is rhetorical, even facetious, I can see.) In shorthand, sin went nowhere. Sin is bloated, bigger than ever, strutting old iniquities through new technologies, like internet pornography, available to any and all, at all times of the day. More daring, in-your-face, unashamed, unrepentant sinning than ever before, Dr. Menninger would say, is still here, I am convinced, were he with us now.

I read “Whatever Became of Sin?” in 1973. With no reprintings in decades, the book is hard to find now. But I will soon have, at extra cost, a copy in hand. Stay tuned.

Would any of our century’s new, unashamed paganism and willing practitioners surprise the apostle Paul? Or our Lord Jesus Christ? No, definitely not, this new paganism, old spiritual bondage wrapped in new disguise and called new freedom, would not. After all, Paul nailed it solidly 2,000 years ago. Is Romans 1:29-32 not a scathingly accurate description of 21st century paganism and rebellion against Almighty God, as much so now, as then? Let’s look at it.

From Romans 1:29-32, “And since they did not see fit to acknowledge God, God gave them up to a reprobate mind and to improper conduct. They were filled with all manner of wickedness, evil, covetousness, malice. Full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, malignity, they are gossips, slanderers, haters of God, insolent, haughty, boastful, inventors of evil, disobedient to parents, foolish, faithless, heartless, ruthless. Though they know God’s decree that those who do such things deserve to die, they not only do them but approve those who practice them.”

Does that sound like bygone days and outmoded thought? Merely guilt-inflicting? Problems of the past? Not at all.

Let us join our thought to last week’s column. How do we “walk in the Spirit?” How can we “enthrone” Christ in our hearts? Paul is clear. We must “set our minds” on Christ, on the things of the Spirit. Paul tells us the importance of setting our minds exactly that way.

In Romans 8:5, we read, “For those who live according to the flesh set their minds on the things of the flesh, but those who live according to the Spirit set their minds on the things of the Spirit.”

How crucial, how important, is it for us to set our minds on the things of the Spirit? Very. Life and death.

In Romans 8:6-8, we read, “To set the mind on the flesh is death, but to set the mind on the Spirit is life and peace. For the mind that is set on the flesh is hostile to God; it does not submit to God’s law, indeed it cannot; and those who are in the flesh cannot please God.”

Right here, I want to say that we have no power within ourselves apart from the work of the Holy Spirit to “set our minds” on the things of the Spirit. We cannot do that in our unaided strength. Thus, the unredeemed man or woman is helpless to move themselves and any part of their lives from the realm of the flesh to the realm of the Spirit. But Paul is writing to Christians. And that gets us into shouting territory, where my mama “whirled about with joy!” Here it is!

“But you are not in the flesh, you are in the Spirit, if the Spirit of God really dwells in you. … So then, … if you live according to the flesh you will die, but if by the Spirit you put to death the deeds of the body you will live. For all who are led by the Spirit of God are sons of God. …When we cry, ‘Abba! Father!’ it is the Spirit himself bearing witness with our spirit that we are children of God, and if children, then heirs of God and fellow heirs with Christ, provided we suffer with him in order that we may also be glorified with him.” This is from Romans 8:9, 12-15-17.

Hallelujah! Christ Jesus is our victor!

I am reluctant to stop right here, but we will need the space of an entire column to give further attention to Paul’s inspired revelation.

Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.