“All the vain things that charm me most, I sacrifice them to His blood.”

— From “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross,” by Isaac Watts, 1707

We have a sacrifice to make. Our sacrifice is linked to our Savior’s.

Both sacrifices are a matter of the blood of Christ Jesus our Lord. He sacrificed His blood for us. He calls us to sacrifice the things of the flesh for Him, to His blood, as the hymnist has so keenly and profoundly interpreted the Word. The divine power to do that is given through, and in, His shed blood. That is how we set our minds on the things of the Spirit. Both sacrifices, the Lord’s for us and ours to His blood, demand a cross and a cross-bearing of consecrated purpose and devotion, which alone conquer the dark power of spiritual death and the bondage of sin.

In Matthew 16:24, we read, “Then sàid Jesus unto His disciples, ‘If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.”

How do we deny ourselves, with our self-absorbed and self-directed goals and endeavors, and shoulder our cross of discipleship and follow Christ Jesus? In Paul’s words, how do we refuse to set our minds on the things of the flesh, and consecrate ourselves to setting our minds on the things of the Spirit?

In seven words: “If ye love me, keep my commandments.”(John 14:15).

“He that hath my commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth me: and he that loveth me shall be loved of my Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him. … If a man love me, he will keep my words; and my Father will love him, and we will come unto him, and make our abode with him.” (John 14:21, 23)

“If ye keep my commandments, ye shall abide in my love; even as I have kept my Father’s commandments, and abide in His love. These things have I spoken unto you, that my joy might remain in you, and that your joy might be full.” (John 15:10, 11)

Repeatedly, at least nine times, Jesus mentions love: God the Father’s love, His love, and ours for Him. We will never get our messed-up lives straight, until we love God.

Because prayer is fundamental to the miracle of setting our minds on the things of the Spirit, and because few of us are so deceived as to think that we can pray without the Spirit’s enablement, let us read and take heart:

“Likewise, the Spirit helps us in our weakness; for we do not know how to pray as we ought, but the Spirit Himself intercedes for us with sighs too deep for words. And He who searches the hearts of men knows what is the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes for the saints according to the Will of God.” (Romans 8:26, 27).

Notice, now, in Romans 8:28, the important phrase we pay too little attention to: “with those who love Him.” Dale Moody points out that, “The order of the words in the Greek text has ‘with those who love God’ following ‘We know that,’ and this is of first importance in interpretation (in Greek manuscripts).” Placed there, it is in “the position of emphasis.” However, most English translations separate the two phrases as follows: “We know that in everything God works for good with those who love Him, who are called according to His purpose.” (Romans 8:28)

Moody clarifies, “God works out His purpose only in those who respond in a positive way to His love. God pours His love into the hearts of those who respond in faith.”

Charles Stanley goes even farther, by saying in plain English, that God does not work out His purpose in union with unrepentant sinners, who do not love Him, to bring good into, or out of, their sinful circumstances. That’s pretty plain.

The unredeemed one has made the choice to hold himself or herself separated from God and from God’s Will. There are consequences. But for those who respond to God in faith and love, shouting territory is waiting! And here it is!

In Romans 8:29 and 30, we read, “For those whom He foreknew He also predestined to be conformed to the image of His Son, in order that He might be the first-born among many brethren. And those whom He predestined He also called; and those whom He called, He also justified; and those whom He justified, He also glorified.”

Hallelujah! What more could we ask than to be predestined to be conformed to the image of His Son?

Thanks be to God!

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.