Topping the New York Times best-seller list from October of 1973 through the spring of 1974, maybe longer, this book caught Americans off guard with its surprising title: “Whatever Became of Sin?”

I was one of them.

What did become of sin? What did Menninger, psychiatrist, Harvard Medical School professor, co-founder of the globally-known Menninger Clinic, have to say? How did he answer his own question?

I can tell you that the doctor said, “It ain’t gone nowhere!” Did we really suppose that it had? Or have we repressed it, ignored it, decided it isn’t so bad, maybe enjoyed it, offered it permanent occupancy in our lifestyle, given it a nicer name, or excused it? All of the above?

And hearing Capitol Hill police officers describe the outrageous, criminal violence they endured on Jan. 6, inflicted on them by other American citizens, while I proofread and revised again my text, revealed a face of sin so ugly, so repulsive, that it causes nausea, and I am personally outraged by it. Chants of “Kill ‘em with his own gun!” still ring in one officer’s ears, he said. I realize and assert that this shameful narrative gives to Menninger’s 50-year-old critique of our national, moral profile a contemporary, televised soundtrack of astounding relevance and currency. Prophecy is overdue, to be sure.

Menninger says in the moral history of mankind, prophets are hung or ignored. Further, he says “we must tell it, if not ‘like it is,’ at least as it seems to us to be.” To speak out is to toss another pebble “from the quarry of hope.”

He elaborates speaking of the sins against the earth, pointing out the forgotten codes of the Hebrew prophets. “Where, indeed, did sin go? What became of it?” he asks.

On this day, Menninger’s question seems almost ludicrous to rational thinkers, with the capitol insurrection investigation in our news, in our faces, if not in our national conscience.

Menninger writes, “In all of the laments and reproaches made by our (modern-day) seers and prophets, one misses any mention of ‘sin,’ a word which used to be a veritable watchword of prophets. It was a word once in everyone’s mind, but now rarely if ever heard.”

Is every assault and evil now merely a “mistake,” if even a pretty bad one, or a “stumble,” or a “shortcoming,” maybe that? A “loving event” or “a tourist event”?

Come on! What about sin? Can we believe “our own lying eyes?”

Menninger tells it, if not “like it is,” as it seems to him to be. “The very word ‘sin,’ which seems to have disappeared, was a proud word,” he writes. “It was a strong word, an ominous and serious word. But the word went away. It has almost disappeared — the word, along with the notion. Why? Doesn’t anyone sin anymore? (LOL) Doesn’t anyone believe in sin?”

Menninger is careful to clarify that he is asking about both personal sin and corporate sin, about individual sins and communal sins, about local and national sin; about all of it. He points out that President Eisenhower, in 1953, quoted President Abraham Lincoln’s words in 1863: “It is the duty of nations as well as of men to own their dependence upon the overruling power of God, to confess their sins and transgressions in humble sorrow, yet with assured hope that genuine repentance will lead to mercy and pardon.”

The author quotes Frederick Fox of Princeton who wrote about Eisenhower’s use of the word sins: “None of Eisenhower’s subsequent calls to prayer mentioned sin again. The word was not compatible with the commander-in-chief’s vision of a proud and confident people. Since 1953, no president has mentioned sin as a national failing. To be sure, they have skirted the word (using) ‘pride’ and ‘self-righteousness,’ ‘shortcomings.’ But none used the grand old sweeping concept of sin.”

Fox ended by saying, “I cannot imagine a modern president beating his breast on behalf of the nation and praying ‘God be merciful to us sinners,’ though experts agree this is one of the best ways to begin.”

Menninger comments, in 1973, “So, as a nation, we officially ceased ‘sinning’ some 20 years ago.”.

Where do we stand now? What did happen to “the grand old sweeping concept of sin?”

In the eyes of God, where do we stand now as a nation?

And what about our personal sinning? What does the Bible say? In both Hebrew Bible and New Testament, what does God say?

With God’s enablement, we can continue next week.

Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.