Karl Menninger has called on Christians all, and particularly the clergy, to speak up and out, and to act out our faith, on matters of serious importance.

Of utmost importance, he believes, is this: “If the concept of personal responsibility and answerability for ourselves and for others were to return to common acceptance, hope would return to the world with it!”

He continues, “The message is simple. It is that concern is the touchstone. Caring. Relinquishing the sin of indifference.”

Quoting the historian Arnold Toynbee, he writes, “‘Suppose that in the next generation, the ablest minds and the most perceptive spirits were to come to Socrates’ conclusion that the most urgent business on mankind’s agenda was to close the morality gap.’”

What would that mean? Menninger surprises, “Well, just suppose it. Shut your eyes and wish fervently. Pray for it! Imagine leaders striving — not to heal the sick (!), not to comfort the anguished, not to feed the starving (!), not to terminate the waste and pollution of our resources (!) but — ‘to close the morality gap’!”

First and foremost, Menninger believes and exhorts, is this, “To establish more firmly in national, international, and personal affairs the supreme importance of distinguishing right from wrong. To end the concealment of sin under various euphemistic disguises … to confess it and atone for it and desist from it,” and then, anticipating pushback, he dares, “if the word ‘sin’ is unacceptable to you, I challenge you to suggest a better one.”

Right on!

Is that true? That we do not distinguish right from wrong, and our greatest need is there? Were we already that bad off in 1973? Are we 50 years worse off now?

Under a section of his book subtitled “The Role of the Clergy,” he himself prophesies the dire condition we are in, the peril we face, and the remedy we must adopt and make happen. He writes, “If the moribund term ‘sin’ with its full implications is ever revived, we will all have to have a voice in it. But the clergy will have reasserted an authority for leadership in the moral field which they have let slip from their hands.”

Even as I am composing this essay at this moment, televised news is reporting the defiance of executives of Facebook, and other social media purveyors, against owning responsibility for regulating the flow of information, misinformation, conspiracy theories, and lies, pouring out daily from their outrageously profitable platforms. Paltry, insufficient effort is made to hold themselves and their companies responsible for distinguishing right from wrong in these important matters; that failure can justifiably be denounced by clergy as sin. Menninger was correct to challenge ministers to call sin by its stark, ugly name.

The “morality gap” Toynbee and Menninger declared to be our primary sin, a gap in urgent need of closing, has widened exponentially, since the advent of this internet era, which neither of them lived to see. Facebook and counterparts show no interest in distinguishing right from wrong, nor in calling sin what it is. Forget about confessing sin, atoning for sin, and desisting from it. Instead of relinquishing indifference to the wrongs and sins of this world, and indifference to their corporations’ part in its modern transgressions, instead, they magnify that sin and accept no responsibility for it.

A similar cavalier attitude is held by many governmental entities, and countless other institutions, those once responsive to accountability for trustworthy principles of honesty and integrity. So much for narrowing the morality gap in 2021, now fast becoming a morality crater.

Chasm? Canyon?

What more does Menninger call on the clergy to do? We are challenged finally, nearly a full half-century later, to give ear to his prophetic voice. Responsible for hearing his warning call to close the morality gap, we are accountable for shedding our immoral indifference to it. Clergy is responsible for preaching truth.

Can we look toward doing that in 2022 and beyond? Can all of us speak up and out, through responsible acts of engagement and concern? Do we care enough, or at all, about distinguishing right from wrong in national, global and personal decisions and actions? How much does our destiny hang on what we do?

Think about these matters, reflect on what Menninger has said, and examine his thought with me again next week.

Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.