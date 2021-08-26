Barnes: My ‘sweet mama’ trusted her Jesus, and He delivered

Suffering trust. Shouting praise. I remember my “sweet mama” as my Christian mother of suffering trust and shouting praise. Let me tell you why.

When I was 2½ years old, she nearly died from a gangrenous infection contracted after Caesarean section for a stillborn baby boy, the little brother I never saw. In the hospital for five weeks, and dangerously ill several more weeks after being sent home, “on a stretcher in a ambulance,” (perhaps to die), as she sometimes recounted it to kinfolk and other company, Mama prayed aloud for the mercy of “her” Jesus to relieve her suffering.

(Too little then to remember it now, I heard this pivotal family story in her and Daddy’s retellings, several times over the years.)

These were her words of prayer: “My Jesus, have mercy,” I was told. Over and over, she petitioned her Jesus, in my presence. Sitting on the foot of her bed, playing with my doll and other toys, I absorbed her suffering pleas for the mercy of her Jesus.

The one she called Jesus belonged to her. She trusted him. Though a toddler, I made that connection. He was hers, my mama’s. She called him “my Jesus.”

Mama told me perhaps two years before she went home to be with her Lord, and many years after Jesus had granted His mercy, that, “I was the first person you ever prayed for,” with a soft smile as she recalled the memory. “I heard you pray, ‘Mama’s Jesus, have mussy,’” she explained to me.

I had gotten it. On a toddler’s 2½-year-old level, I got it. He was hers. And she trusted Him to help her.

I get it now. It has endured. Praise God!

Mama trusted. Near death at 31, with me to raise, her baby son dead before he lived outside her womb, and her fertility taken from her by a medical error in judgment, but bountifully blessed by God with a dedicated husband, a little daughter, a loving, extended family, helpful, caring neighbors, an outstanding family doctor, Dr. Dewey Bridger in Bladenboro, who made home visits after office hours to attend her, and by her Jesus, preeminently so, who heard and granted her prayer of suffering trust, Mama recovered fully, and lived in good health 59 more years. Thank you, Lord!

Let me tell you now about my mother’s shouting praise. I saw and heard that, too, in my earliest years; and I have clear recall of what I saw at 4, 5, and 6. I wish I could show you what I witnessed, sitting under the collection table to get a better view. I will try.

David’s praise in the Psalms, and his joyous dancing before the Ark of the Covenant thrill us. Can you visualize King David’s dancing “with all his might” before the Lord? Read the passage in II Samuel 6:14,15, and see again! Mama shouted before the Lord like that, I believe!

Mary Magdalene’s jubilant gratitude, after Jesus delivered her from seven devils, gave her reason and courage to stay at the foot of His cross, while all but John, of his disciples, hid themselves. Can you hear the joyful wonder, the heart-deep gratitude, in Mary’s voice when Jesus speaks her name at the empty tomb? Read and listen again in John 20:1-17. Mama’s ecstatic gratitude for her merciful healing, for forgiveness and salvation, set her to shouting with Resurrection joy, like Mary Magdalene’s, I believe!

Paul’s Philippians letter exclaims reverberating joy to the Lord from a Roman prison! Can you hear it bouncing off the prison walls? Listen! “Rejoice in the Lord always; and again, I say, Rejoice!” Philippians 4:4.

My mother’s shouting praise was that genuine, that thrilling, and that joyful, to me. Nowhere comparable have I witnessed its likeness again, in all my years since then. Except in the Bible.

And I discovered Jesus and His mercy at the foot of her bed, literally, and at Mama’s feet. Hallelujah! Thank you, Lord, for my Mama!

We are our brother’s keeper; please be vaccinated!

Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.