Barnes: Biscuits, sandspurs, and more; her heart was for God’s kingdom

The one, sure road to fulfillment is giving our best talents back to God who gave them to us.

Lifelong, this is our promised path to a life of lasting significance and worthy purpose. It is the pathway to spiritual joy. It is seeking first the Kingdom of God. All else, even all else that comes next … comes next.

First, the Kingdom of God. First, giving our strengths, our talent, to God. All for His glory, all for His honor. Our Presbyterian brothers and sisters have it right: We are created for His glory and to rejoice in Him forever.

Giving our strengths and talents in the building of God’s kingdom does not mean only selective, special ministries like being an ordained preacher of the Gospel, a deacon in the church, a Sunday School teacher, or a missionary to foreign lands. It also does not mean only big undertakings, like starting a Christian bookstore, singing in praise music venues, heading a Christian charity, or offering piano hymns on YouTube. Worthy all.

Not only, and merely, big pursuits celebrated by the many, are true discipleship, a taking up of our cross and following the Lord. Quiet, unobserved deeds of kindness and care reach to the throne of grace. The British poet William Wordsworth recognized, “That best part of a good man’s life, his little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and of love.” Such acts may be unremembered, yes, but they are of first-order, discipleship work of kingdom-building with our Lord, in obedience to His call.

For example, when my Christian mother handed homemade mustard biscuits out our backporch screen door to the hungry Butler children, few knew it, except those little children and their parents, but Mama was bearing her own cross of Christ, building with our Lord the kingdom of heaven on a cotton mill hill in Bladenboro. It began in her heart.

The kingdom of God is built in our hearts. If it is not there, it is not built. It was built by God and my cross-bearing mama in her heart, and it spilled blessing on the Butler children and me and numerous others in our cotton mill village. She never taught a Sunday school class, nor helped in a Vacation Bible School; she never sang in the church choir. But she shouted praise to God in the church aisle! I saw it!

If the kingdom is located in our hearts, how and where can we see it?

Here is how and where. Mama tended the sick on our street; pulled sandspurs tenderly out of bare feet (mine and Devola Butler’s); did useful, necessary, and diligent, good work in the winding room at Bridger Cotton Mill; welcomed the homeless stranger’s family as millworker boarders for several months in our home; visited her elder brother at Dorothea Dix Hospital in Raleigh; witnessed to, wept over, and prayed earnestly for lost sinners, worshipped God with her believing neighbors at New Light Free Will Baptist Church; and fed hungry children.

All for God’s glory and honor!

Hallelujah!

We witnessed the presence of the kingdom of God in her daily life. Mama was a rich woman. Her treasures were the genuine kind. They were what Jesus talked about.

In Matthew 6:19-21 and in 6:33, we read, “Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust consume and where thieves break through and steal; but store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust consumes and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also. But seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.”

The disciple can have only one priority, one storehouse of treasure: God’s kingdom and will. More than all else, the disciple wants to honor God. Obedience to God’s will, and discipleship work in the building of God’s kingdom, demand full surrender, our best strengths and talents given back to Him. Through the enabling power of the Holy Spirit, we can all, do all of that. We can, in truth, bloom where we are planted. The old aphorism speaks wisdom.

Please be vaccinated; that is kingdom work, too. God will bless it.

Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.