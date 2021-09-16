Barnes: Our most troubling human puzzle

Terrorist destruction of the twin towers of the World Trade Center on 9/11 has riveted again my attention, now 20 years after I stood and watched the second jetliner plow into the second tower.

Scott Pelley’s tribute on 60 Minutes to the fallen heroes of FDNY, with other very well done reports throughout last weekend, showed us the heights of nobility to which humans can rise, through “selfless devotion,” and the depths of hate to which humans can fall, through the demonic power of evil and sin unbound.

Not all suffering is evil; nor is all suffering caused by moral evil. But the facts of both moral evil and unmerited suffering are our most troubling human puzzle.

How can we make sense of the predawn murder of Eve Carson in her apartment, the young student government president of UNC Chapel Hill, just before beginning her first year of medical school, several years ago?

How can we rationalize the birth of infants with malformities which never permit them to grow and play, climb and run, or even to stand and walk? Or to live?

How do we understand the accidental shooting death of a teenager cleaning his father’s gun, and the lifelong grieving of his devout mother?

I have known and loved some of these people and mourned them all. There are more.

Why did a childhood friend catch polio, causing her paralyzed arm to stop growing and shrivel? Why did my grandsons’ brilliant and fearless mother, champion of the oppressed, die before her two little boys, only 3 and 4, started to school? Why did an expectant mother and her unborn baby die of COVID-19, and two weeks later, her husband, also, of the delta variant — leaving five young children orphaned?

How can such suffering be reconciled with faith in an all-powerful and loving God? After years of study, and a lifetime of learning from others, and most of all, after learning through the Bible and the guidance and teaching of the Holy Spirit, I believe there is but one mystery which can answer our question. The Resurrection. Another has said it better than I. It is this: For the person of faith, for one who trusts, no matter the tragedy, or the extent of suffering of a loved one, or the extent of our own suffering, the Resurrection promises “a future of inexpressible goodness.” I believe, trust, and declare that truth.

The mystery of suffering, and of moral evil which causes suffering, is met in Christ Jesus by an incalculably greater mystery, which is the divine mystery of bodily resurrection from death to immortal life, in a glorified, eternal body. In the Resurrection of Jesus, God the Creator reconstituted the natural order He had created. I will say more about this in a later column.

Read and absorb Paul’s words in the 15th chapter of I Corinthians.

Be vaccinated. Those parents of now-orphaned children were, tragically, unvaccinated.

Thanks be to God for His enduring mercy.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.