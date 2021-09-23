Barnes: Busy, ambitious, and restless in life’s journey

Friday is my 83rd birthday. You are reading this on my birthday, if all goes as planned. Praise the Lord for these 83 years!

God gave me this life, and God has blessed me beyond anything my parents could have foreseen for their one, living child. Thank you, thank you, Lord!

I have informed my three children that I do not want an obituary published when I die, just notification of death and memorial plans. I expect that day will be yet a way up the road, but there are things I want to say myself about my life. And now, on my 83rd birthday.

I want to tell my readers both my greatest sorrow, and I want you to know my greatest joy.

My greatest sorrow is that, from the time I became a Christian, I did not honor, love, and follow Christ Jesus in full commitment, putting my Savior first in all parts of my life, thereafter. Had I done that, I would have lived my 83 years as a better daughter, a better friend, a good wife, and better mother and grandmother, a better teacher, and most important of all, I would have honored God with obedience and full consecration to Him and the building of the kingdom of God on earth with Him.

I was 14 that March evening when the visiting revivalist at Glen Raven Baptist Church in Kinston preached the Crucifixion of Christ, God’s absolute love for me, and the suffering which Jesus His Son sacrificially endured to forgive me and draw me to him. I could hardly wait for the invitational hymn to end, so eager was I to vault into the aisle and declare my acceptance of Christ. I remember that it felt almost as though I was floating 2 or 3 inches off the floor, and in fact, my feet touched as lightly as gravity legislated, as I glided to the altar to grasp the preacher’s hand.

But my interests, afterward, remained those of a 14-year-old girl in the 1950s, and then the goals of high school and college, of marrying right out of college, and starting a family as soon as possible. My walk with the Lord claimed little of my attention. Although I attended church fairly regularly, discipleship barely made a difference in my life. I was busy, ambitious, and restless. Even after my call to be a Christian educator and to seminary teaching, 17 years after college graduation, the joy of life in Christ described by Paul in Philippians was not my experience.

I fell away from my Lord’s will for my life. Knowing my disobedience and the seriousness of my sin, I sank into depression, plunging more and more deeply into shame and hopelessness. Though I had ceased the sin, and had abjectedly confessed my guilt and pleaded for forgiveness, I did not feel worthy of forgiveness. As a theologian, I knew none of us is ever worthy of forgiveness, but I could not rise out of my depression, despite excellent and solicitous care from my medical providers. They know who they are. To them, thank you! I thank God for you!

I will never know how close I came to suicide. Thank God, I will never know. Because my Lord did not let me get to that point.

At the end of April, or in the first week of May, after nearly four years of deep depression, I prayed, “Lord, if You want me to stay depressed like this for the rest of my life, for however much longer You will give me to live, I accept it. You always make the right decision; You always know what is best.”

That was my prayer. It was not a prayer of resignation. It was a prayer of surrendering trust to the sovereignty and wisdom of God and all of His plan for my life. It was God’s transforming, and healing, gift of trust. Praise the Lord!

Left me tell you next week about God’s amazing response and gift of joy.

Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.