Stanfield: Get courage from bravest human who has ever lived

We learn about courage from a lion seeking a wizard to three little pigs forced to stand off against a ravenous wolf.

If anything can give you courage, let it be the bravest human being who has ever lived — Jesus Christ.

Sometimes when I think about Jesus, I think about Him after He had risen, but how about the courageousness shown directly before and while hanging from the cross dying for our sins? He was a human, just like you and me.

We’ve got that same blood coursing through our veins, and that courage lies within us. You see, Jesus had faith and He knew He was dying, but His death was bigger than Him. It was for us!

That gives me chills to think about, and it also makes me realize that my life cannot be wasted. My debt to God is more than I’ll ever be able to pay, but I sure want to do my best.

In Matthew 5:10, we read, “Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”

Sometimes, we have rough days, weeks, months, and even years. We can get through these times with the courage God instilled within us. There is absolutely nothing wrong with fear, but it cannot rule your life.

If you’re in a bad relationship, muster up the courage to either leave, or fix it. If you go to work every day hating your job, do what it takes to make the job what you want, or find another occupation. If you live in an area that you hate, move. If you’re fighting an illness, you’re going to get better.

We live in a world where it takes courage to simply be a Christian, as Christianity is under attack. So, hold your head high and never be frightened to proclaim Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His website is rickstanfield.com. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com.