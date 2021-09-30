Barnes: Source of joy that is divine, all excelling

Joy! I can tell you about joy — firsthand, personal, biblical, surprising, transforming, unspeakable.

Yet, I am speaking it every day, writing it now, living and breathing it, in all circumstances, threatening or auspicious! It is the joy of the Lord! I wear a cross around my neck not as decoration, but as declaration! I declare and teach, joyous truth in Christ Jesus, His person, His crucifixion, and His bodily resurrection! That privileged mission and calling are the supreme, consummate joy of my life.

Joy is the substance and tone of my days. Christ Jesus makes it so! Yes, I struggle with fatigue every day; I am 83, and thankful to be “full of years.” Occasionally, I am frustrated; sometimes I am angry, most often with sin, mine and yours; and I am burdened and troubled, by the godlessness of this age of Nihilism and death of God ideology, lived out indecently and violently in full light, and lived in darkness, shamelessly and heedlessly, all around us.

But my joy endures! I turn to God the Father, Son, and Spirit, our triune God, who gives me peace which comes only through Him; and spiritual rest, joyous peace, is soon renewed and mine. Praise the Lord!

Reading the words of Jesus gives me deep and true joy! Thanking my Lord for bounteous blessing gives me grateful joy! Prayers of intercession for loved ones, and strangers also, make me joyful. Taking frozen leftovers saved for a kinsman, with a pound of coffee, to this special one, expands my joy. The incomparable experiences and unmatched gifts of study of scripture, and teaching it, prayerful meditation, and worship and praise of my Lord, give me boundless joy, “joy unspeakable and full of glory!” Hallelujah!

Writing my faith and witness in this column gives me joy. Thank you for reading it, praying with me, and rejoicing in our shared trust and witness.

My heart leaped a few months ago, when a grandson said to me, “Grandma, I associate joy with you.” Praise the Lord! Why? Because that cherished grandson himself knows, and acknowledges, the divine source of my joy! Christ Jesus is that joy! All glory to God!

Now, let me tell you more about the Lord’s amazing response of grace to my prayer of trust. I prayed, “Dear Lord, if you want me to remain depressed like this for whatever time you have left to give me, I accept it. Your decisions are always right. You always know what is best.” (Those words may not be exact. But the meaning was then, and is now, exact and clear.)

The next morning, I noticed that I felt a little better. The next morning after that, I felt even a little better. And on it continued, until about three weeks later, I realized one morning that I was no longer depressed. Glory to God! God did not want me to remain depressed! God had brought me out of my depression!

In the years since that day, every day, my heart has sung, and my voice has shouted, the joyous praise of a sinner who knows she is forgiven, of a believer who trusts the righteousness of God, of a blemished follower who knows Jesus’ sacrifice has cancelled her sin, and given her a cross of discipleship and witness for His glory, that the Father has completed her chastisement, and that Almighty God has restored to her the joy of His salvation! Every day since my Lord brought me out of depression, it has been my greatest joy to praise God who loves me, chastises me, forgives me, and makes joyful, the broken and contrite heart, mine! Thank You, Lord!

Now, I experience firsthand, the joy that lifted my honored mother to her feet to shout her praise, like the saints before the throne, up and down the church aisle, to God’s glory! Hallelujah!

Thanks be to God!

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.