Barnes: We can be broken and healed, restored and reclaimed by Him

Jesus commands us to take up our cross and follow Him.

Adrian Rogers says comically, and plainly, that our cross is not our controlling husband or nagging wife; our cross is not illness or suffering, or any of life’s difficulties. Instead, Jesus commands a discipleship cross, chosen for God’s kingdom purposes. Moreover, “A cross is to die on,” Rogers preaches. I agree fully.

The whole of Christian teaching is built on the faith that we die, to live truly. We are called to die to self, that Christ might live His resurrected life in, and through, us. Our self-idolatry, unrighteousness, and self-importance, must die on a chosen cross, given by Christ Jesus, and embraced by us, if we will obey our Lord by taking up our cross and following Him. Only so, can His life be lived through us, to God’s eternal glory! “Take up your cross and follow Me,” Jesus commissions and commands His disciples, yesterday and today.

In John 10:8-14, Jesus identifies Himself and His followers as Shepherd and sheep five times. In Psalm 23, we see the historical setting and, as well, the inner meaning of the cross that is ours to carry, as we follow the Good Shepherd. Rogers tells a gripping story:

“Often, a sheep strayed from the flock, facing threat from wolves, mountain lions, and other predators, and facing the threat of being lost from the fold. Repeatedly, a sheep of this type strayed from the fold and the shepherd had to find it.

“The rod, mentioned in Psalm 23, was generally the strong taproot of a sapling tree, stripped of its knots, and used by the shepherd to protect the flock from wild animals, and to defend shepherd and sheep from thieves, rustlers, and other threats. Sometimes, the good shepherd died, saving his flock.”

This got all my attention:

“When a sheep strayed repeatedly from the flock and resisted the shepherd’s efforts to correct it, a good shepherd broke one of the sheep’s legs with the strong, taproot rod, made a splint and bound it to the broken leg, poured soothing and healing oil over it, and carried the sheep in his arms, or around his shoulders, until the leg healed.”

And this:

“Afterward, the rescued and healed sheep remained close to the shepherd, no longer straying from the fold. Furthermore, this sheep became a leader of the flock, herding and leading the other sheep away from the dangers of the beckoning woods, the steep precipice, and other enticements to stray away, and be lost from the fold.”

Does anything in this story reach you? Does it connect with your life journey? It does with mine. A contemporary praise song contains this lyric, “I am the lost sheep the Shepherd had to save.” So am I.

Christ the Good Shepherd laid down His life on a cross to find and save each one of us. Praise God! Once found and saved, we are given a cross of discipleship, intended for following the Good Shepherd. Our cross will include a part for us, too, in leading others safely into the fold. If we, also, are prone to wander, like the sheep straying away from the shepherd, we can, by and through God’s grace, be the chastised sheep, broken and healed; we can be restored and reclaimed, as a leader who, now, also shepherds, and guides, others into the fold.

Earliest known Christian art, in pictures drawn on burial catacombs, depicts Jesus the Good Shepherd, carrying the lost lamb, found and saved. Those first followers trusted the risen Shepherd they knew, even unto death. His bodily resurrection had conquered death.

He is risen!

Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.