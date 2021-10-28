Of the referendum on liquor-by-the-drink at White Lake, I agree that, “Using critical thinking and reasoned arguments, we can have dialogue that constructively advances any topic.”

The comments of the Rev. Cameron McGill, pastor of the Lake Church, also speak pointedly.

“At one time, the churches were pretty united against alcohol and beer and wine and liquor, but now there’s silence from most churches. … I’m not going to relent on fighting it because I think it’s a cancer that affects all segments of society. It’s not a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

The pastor reminds us that the lake has been different, even unique, as “almost a safe haven … through the years.”

I remember the lake as a safe haven, the magical summer place my daddy brought my cousin Doris and me to, at least once or twice a summer in the 1940s, when Mama and Daddy and I drove from Kinston back home to Colly to visit grandparents and the big swarm of laughing, happy cousins I saw here again. As soon as Daddy and I could find Doris, my best-ever playmate, the three of us struck out for Crystal Beach. Visions of heaven on earth were the glimpses of blue water we saw down narrow, long trails meandering to the lake, as we wound our way much too slowly to Crystal Beach.

Bounding out of the car, Dood and I headed for Crystal’s bathhouse to get the bathing suits Daddy gave us money to rent. Then, hurling ourselves into the water at the bathhouse’s edge, we splashed ecstatically in the clearest lake ever, covering the whitest sand at any of the five Carolina bays big enough and deep enough to be called lakes in our great-grandparents’ home county of Bladen. We loved the white sand almost as much as we loved the warm, nearly transparent glass-water, it looked to us.

(White Lake continued to be a near-idyllic, vacation spot for families of all economic levels through the ’70s and for years afterwards, and my children and grandchildren and I, recaptured some of the summer fun Doris and I had. Poor folks can’t afford the lake now.)

But in the ’40s, the water was clear as fresh spring water, clean enough to bathe in, and some worn-out folks did bring along a bar of soap. I could see objects easily through waist-deep water, looking down at my water-shrivelled toes. When tired out from our fun (neither of us could swim yet), Doris and I ran back into the big, white bathhouse, claimed the wooden boxes holding our clothing, identified by showing that the big metal diaper pins (they looked like that) pinned to our rented, moderately well-fitting bathing suits, matched the numbers on our boxes, and hurriedly dressed for more laughing excitement, scrambling to get to the Ferris wheel and the swings, our two favorite rides. The lake’s rides were at Crystal’s small, unpaved amusement area ringed by moss-hung trees, with cars wedged in among them in those days. We were hungry, too, now, for popcorn and cotton candy. And ice cream.

A cotton mill overseer then, Daddy gave us plenty of coins and sometimes a paper bill to pay for it all; Doris and I were happy out of our heads! Thank you, Daddy! Thank You, Lord! (I say it now, if I didn’t then.)

If liquor was at the lake, Doris and I didn’t know it. We learned later, that personal bottles of whiskey were smuggled in by some in brown paper bags, but our fun was not spoiled by awareness of it. Liquor was not for sale, openly and legally, at “the nation’s safest beach.” No fright came to us from seeing a staggering, drunken grown-up. Or even a loud, tipsy one. Nor were we threatened here by other fears, and real dangers, that alcohol casts over children.

What happens at the lake goes home afterward. Thought about that inevitable fact can yield sure benefits for everyone.

I thank God our heavenly Father that, for Doris and me, childhood was not ruined by alcoholism in our homes. We never suffered the terror of drunken quarrels between our parents, nor the pain of seeing our mother bruised and crying. We had no worry about what violence the weekend could hold, because our daddy, or mama, was getting drunk again. How can children grow up healthy in that?

One of my daughters said, “Say this, Mom, ‘If you ride with the devil, he’s going to want to drive.’”

I will vote “no” on Tuesday.

Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.