Fascism could have triumphed.

We might all have been speaking fluent German now, someone has remarked. It could have happened, had it not been for those whom Tom Brokaw has named “the greatest generation.”

It could still happen. Fascism has grown to a dangerous level again, and it is here, in the country which we told ourselves after World War II would never succumb to totalitarianism. We thought we were different, exceptional, and that it could not happen in this democracy.

We were wrong.

Our fallenness as a prideful humanity, rebellious toward God, in our unbelief in a sovereign Creator, makes humankind weak and vulnerable to totalitarianism in all its forms.

The “greatest generation” prevailed by sacrificing everything. Is anything worth sacrifice to us now? Is sacrifice for a greater good a valued principle anymore?

Sacrifice is what it will take to strengthen us again against authoritarianism, against fascism. The old Oxford English Dictionary (before Google) defines fascism as “a right-wing system of government characterized by extreme nationalistic beliefs and strict obedience to a leader of the state.”

What does sacrifice mean? Folks of my father’s generation lived daily lives of sacrifice. They sacrificed their days and their backs to grueling, back-breaking toil, to feed and clothe their families. They sacrificed pleasures, and renounced sinful pleasures like gambling, alcohol and immoral sex, for the lasting values of rearing children and vows faithfully kept in stable families. They sacrificed comforts for basic needs. They sacrificed luxuries for a few, affordable comforts.

My young father did that when he sold his ’34 Ford and resumed walking to doctor’s visits, church and town, to pay off my mama’s hospital bill. (And walking to my school to require an answer as to why I had been slapped by my first grade teacher for crying everyday.) The “greatest generation” cared and answered and sacrificed.

Narcissism had not yet taken hold in this country. But the ending of World War II and subsequent, growing prosperity in the 1950s and 60s, in an increasingly nihilistic culture, spoiled us. I grew up then and saw it happen. I see it even more clearly now.

We started wanting more. We set out to get more. We envied more, put on airs more, sought status and attention more, and set out to climb the ladder of success, higher, faster, farther. It was all about us.

“What I want” became prime motive and goal for many, maybe most, of us. We want everything we want and we want it now. Then we find someone, or an entire group, to blame, if we don’t get what we want, exactly what we want, as fast as we want, and as much as we want.

For example, we want to drive the newest car we can finance, dress very well, smell sweet, and make a knock-out impression. Appearances matter more, to many, in this superficial, performative age of reality television, Facebook, and the ubiquitous video screen, than do substance, values, moral principle and character. It all goes with narcissism and nihilism, both a belief in nothing except “what I want.”

It’s a mess. But God provides the remedy.

Blankets and sleeping bags are being distributed today for the homeless in our county; hurry and make a contribution at one of the local collection locations to help these neighbors make it through the cold winter, or take your gift straight to the lot beside the library where folks are being helped. Such compassion is a part of God’s remedy.

Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.