Distribution is Friday for annual Roger’s Wish campaign

ELIZABETHTOWN — Distribution for Roger’s Wish will take place Friday.

The community donations of blankets and sleeping bags will take place at the Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown.

The distribution will begin at 8:30 a.m. and go as long as supplies last, or until 6 p.m.

The community project helps the homeless in memory of Roger Grunder. He was a fixture in Elizabethtown, a homeless man by choice for the final 19 years of his life. It was in the summer of 2013 that he talked of a blanket and sleeping bag drive to benefit the area homeless and needy.

He died in a car crash just as the Bladen Journal partnered with him the first year.

The newspaper, with assistance from his sister Maria, keeps his dream alive each fall by helping the less fortunate just before the season’s first frost.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.