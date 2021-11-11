Bill, an atheist, sits in the barber chair while getting a haircut.

As we all know, amazing conversations happen while at the barber shop. Somehow, the conversation leads to religion and Bill says, “there is no God.”

If there were a God, would families fall apart every day? Would drug use and ungodly behavior be normal on the streets of our city? If there were a God, would He allow the values of our grandparents and their parents to be ridiculed?

The God you tell me about would not let these types of things happen.

The barber finished Bill’s haircut and walked him out onto the sidewalk. The first thing they saw was a homeless man who had long hair and needed to shave.

The barber told Bill, “I guess there are not barbers either?”

Bill looked confused.

The barber said, I’d gladly give this man a haircut, and wouldn’t charge him a dime, but he’s never come into my shop. If we don’t seek God, we will never find Him. It’s not because He doesn’t exist. It’s because we don’t look.

In Hebrews 11:6, we read, “And without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is and that He is a rewarder of those who seek Him.”

One of the best friends I ever had was an atheist, but she never made a mockery of Christianity. In fact, she went to church with me a few times and I choose to believe she accepted Jesus Christ before she passed away.

I’m all in with Jesus. I have absolutely no doubt that the way to eternal life is only through Jesus Christ.

I pray that all those who are lost and broken stop and open their hearts to God. Accept Him as your Lord and Savior today.

Amen.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His website is rickstanfield.com. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com.