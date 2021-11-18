Stanfield: God can step in, at any moment, and adjust the situation

In a world without God, there would be men killing other men simply because of the color of their skin.

In a world without God, we’d have no regard for the lives of babies, and care more about ourselves than anything or anyone.

In a world without God, there would be no difference between men and women, and we’d reward bad behavior merely to advance the agenda of the devil.

In a world without God, the sanctity of Christianity that this country was built upon would no longer exist.

In a world without God, the non-believers would use the word of God against you in an effort to silence your faith.

In Psalm 29:2, we read, “Ascribe to the Lord the glory due to His name; Worship the Lord in holy array.”

In 1963, the Supreme Court ruled that Bible reading was outlawed as unconstitutional in the public school system, though the Bible was quoted 94 percent of the time by those who wrote our Constitution and shaped our nation and its system of education, justice and government.

In 1980, Stone vs. Graham outlawed the Ten Commandments in our public schools. The Supreme Court said, “If the posted copies of the Ten Commandments were to have any effect at all, it would be to induce school children to read them. And if they read them, meditated upon them, and perhaps venerated and obeyed them, this is not a permissible objective.”

We must be extremely careful. At what point will God step in and adjust the situation because we’ve been allowed the free will and choice, He’s blessed us with as weapons against Him. I’m worried we are getting extremely close.

I understand, God, that I cannot survive without You. I kept trying to solve my problems on my own, and it did not work. Forgive me Lord for refusing to follow Your word and slowly drifting away from what made me successful.

So here I am, finally calling out to You. Help me through this. Hear my cry. With humility I fall at Your feet and ask for guidance.

Amen!

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His website is rickstanfield.com. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com.