Barnes: Whatever size cup you have, lift it up giving thanks to God

Yesterday was Thanksgiving Day.

Families gathered to celebrate being again together as kinfolk, perhaps for the first time this year. They relished favorite holiday foods, caught up on family news and reminisced about days gone by; they missed loved ones no longer with them, but cherished and remembered with deep gratitude. Thanksgiving is one of our most venerated holidays, and rightfully so.

Today is thanksgiving day. For believers, every day is a day to thank the Lord. For me, the first prayer of each new morning is a simple one:. “Thank you, Lord. Thank you, thank you, thank you, Lord.” I will not live long enough, now, to pray it enough mornings. I wish I had started a lifetime sooner.

So, thank you, Lord, for this beautiful lake I sat beside, on my porch, as I composed this column. Thank you for Doris, best-ever playmate, who played in the lake’s clear water with me at Crystal Beach, so many long years ago. Thank you for numerous other, precious loved ones, many at home with you now, and those still here with me, children and grandchildren, other beloved kinfolk, and steadfast friends, here with me still, to thank you, Lord, for this beautiful Eden we call Earth. Thank you for your costly grace and salvation, most. Thank you, Lord.

Hear King David as he thanks the Lord. David’s psalms overflow with jubilant gratitude for life, for merciful forgiveness of his sins of covetousness, adultery and murder, and his iniquities of the soul, hidden but now confessed. Hear David’s exultant gratitude for his restoration to daily communion with God, whose own heart David sought, diligently. Few have matched David, the shepherd boy made King of Israel, in his thanksgiving to the Lord God.

From Psalm 30:11,12, “Thou hast turned for me my mourning into dancing: thou hast put off my sackcloth, and girded me with gladness; To the end that my glory may sing praise to thee, and not be silent; O Lord my God, I will give thanks unto thee for ever.” (Where are the exclamation points?)

The Hebrew word translated “gladness” literally expresses “whirling about with joy.” Shouting in gratitude before the Lord God! Spiritual jubilation! Have you seen that kind of gladness with your own eyes? I have!

All of the 23rd. Psalm is a joyous paean of thanksgiving to David’s Lord, although we tend to miss that joy in our somber, recitation tones.

“Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: Thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.”

There is no punctuation in the Hebrew text; verse divisions and punctuation were added by later translators; and exclamation points, not commas, nor semi-colons, appropriately belong after each of David’s five shouts of thanksgiving in verses five and six. Count them. Jubilation of that kind demands exclamation points! So, too, in Psalm 30, and especially there!

Hear voices of thanksgiving from us now, both young and old; they, too, will bless our hearts. First, from the young. The story goes like this. Having just heard with her parents, a sermon on the 23rd Psalm and its image of the cup running over, and having joined in singing the concluding hymn’s devout lyrics, “Fill my cup, Lord, I lift it up, Lord,” a little girl said, “I just have a little cup, but it runs over a lot.”

Praise the Lord! That is thanksgiving!

A seasoned, country preacher said it this way, “Whatever size cup you have, lift it up! If it’s a teacup, lift it up! If it’s a water bucket, lift it up! If it’s a number three wash tub, lift it up!”

Yes!

Dr. R.C. Sproul, Presbyterian pastor-teacher-preacher-theologian, now at home with his Lord, said, “God is seeking people whose souls are aflame, who can’t wait for Sunday, who love to worship God.”

O Holy Spirit, set our souls aflame! Fill us with “Holy Ghost fire!”

Amen! Amen to it all! May thanksgiving, and glory to God, abound! He is worthy!

Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.