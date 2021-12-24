Barnes: Grandma’s lasting gift, even to this day, was her faith

Merry Christmas Eve!

Let’s think about gift-giving. What might we give with lasting value to others this Christmas?

What might we give to our children and grandchildren, as our part in their across-the-generations, family story, their ancestral legacy, specific to us as their parent or grandparent?

Whether we can see them or not, we are leaving tracks. Which of our tracks, our footprints, do we want our descendants to follow? Do we want to tell them about our faith?

One Christian family in Cary is witnessing, leaving their footprints and telling about their faith, again this Christmas, with a large, white cross standing behind and above a wooden manger. Its simplicity, beauty and power are startling.

In these columns, I have expressed my thoughts and concerns, my joy and my faith. Documenting my footprints, I clip columns each week from enough newspapers to save for my grandchildren and, hopefully, for their children. I want them to know my part in their faith narrative, their family story of trust in God.

So, this Christmas, I am giving leather journals, holding the clipped columns, to my marvelous troop of grandsons and my one, marvelous granddaughter. (OK, little gift card boxes with a little bit of money in them, too. And miniature bows on top.) I hope my grandchildren will read and know, with me, the joyous witness that I have written about, as a witness which they, too, gladly profess. All glory to God!

My legacy will amount to little or nothing apart from my faith. The few pieces of heirloom jewelry which I might give to them will be worth little, if I fail to leave in their memories, faithful evidence of our family’s, and my own, trust in God.

Therefore, let me tell you, and them, about my father’s mama, their great-great-grandma, and her legacy of faith left to me. Grandma, who never got to high school, quietly read her Bible every night. I remember seeing her opening her Bible before bedtime and silently reading a chapter, all those months we lived with her, the year I was privileged to study as a junior at Garland High School. On Christmas Eve, and on Christmas night, and every night, I saw Grandma reading her Bible.

On Christmas morning, and every Sunday morning, while she and Mama cooked breakfast for us, we heard the Rev. Oliver Green and the Rev. Reuben Jones preaching the Gospel on Grandma’s small kitchen radio, and other preachers whose names I have forgotten, one after the other, sometimes about a half dozen of them, it seemed to me.

Before we dressed up in our Sunday best and left for church to hear about Jesus again, we had already been to preaching. Seated around Grandma’s Sunday morning breakfast table, we had heard the preached Word. I remember that. It imprinted my soul and life. And the Holy Spirit sealed the memory. Thank you, Lord.

Though merely a trifle in the eyes of most people, perhaps, in terms of God’s authoritative accounting of the value of things, the worth of Grandma’s legacy is inestimable. Inestimable.

In the Lord’s sovereign evaluation of Grandma’s trusting faith, her legacy shares in the supreme value of His costly grace. “For God so loved the world, that He gave His Son.” That is the everlasting value of God’s gift of costly grace, and of Grandma’s trusting, saving acceptance of it and faithful witness to it.

The redemptive crucifixion of Jesus, born in humble circumstances and swaddled in a manger, was source. Apart from God’s eternal value placed on trust in His Son, we cannot measure the worth of Grandma’s spiritual legacy. On Christmas morning, Grandma’s lasting gift, even to this day, was her faith in the Savior, her Savior, born in Bethlehem.

Tell me about your faith. If I chance to see you, I may request of you, “Tell me about your faith.”

Might that be your gift to others this Christmas? Even to the Lord Himself? Will you give the gift of telling about your faith? Will you proclaim your trust in Emmanuel, God with us? If so, “Go, tell it on the mountain!” Tell it on the housetops! Everyone needs to hear it.

Merry Christmas!

“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.” Luke 2:11 (KJV).

Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.