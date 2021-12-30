Barnes: We can hear young Daniel in the words

Happy New Year’s Eve!

Mercy Me, a contemporary Christian praise music group, has a song by that title, “Even If.” Those who know their Bibles will recognize the biblical source for its message of trust. We can hear the young Daniel in the words.

Isn’t Daniel’s the kind of faith we all wish we had? Couldn’t we use his kind of trust as we go into 2022? The unknown future ahead of us can bring waters hard to navigate and situations out of our control. The year we are now finishing has already been hard going, in some measure, for each one of us. What might lie ahead in 2022?

We also believe that God is able to deliver us, but what if He doesn’t? What about the state of our soul? Of all our needs, what might 2022 tell us concerning our greatest need?

Listen to Mercy Me’s lyrics, if you can access them. Read them here:

“They say sometimes you win some

Sometimes you lose some

And right now, right now, I’m losing bad….”

In 1873, a Christian lawyer, Horatio G. Spafford, wrote the inspiring hymn, “It Is Well With My Soul,” as he crossed the Atlantic to Wales to join his wife, who alone of their family, had survived a shipwreck which took their four daughters’ lives. Two years earlier, he had lost much of his material wealth in the Chicago Fire of 1871.

It has been said that Spafford wrote his poem on the sea near where his daughters had drowned. “When sorrows like sea billows roll….”

Another who was fearing great loss had approached Jesus for his servant’s healing. This Roman centurion appealed to Jesus, “Lord, I am not worthy that thou shouldst come under my roof: but speak the word only, and my servant shall be healed.” Matthew records that “Jesus marvelled, and said…’Verily I say unto you, I have not found so great faith, no, not in Israel.’” (Matthew 8:8, KJV)

Radical evil had threatened Daniel and the Hebrew children who opposed Nebuchadnezzar. Refusing to worship the king’s golden image, they had heard a sentence of death, and standing before a blazing furnace, they had responded, “If it be so, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and He will deliver us out of thine hand, O king. But if not, be it known unto thee, O king, that we will not serve thy gods, nor worship the golden image which thou hast set up.” (Daniel 3:17,18,KJV). Surely, those three words, “but if not,” signal rare, unshaken trust, in God’s righteous and absolute, divine will.

Evil and troubles will come to us in due time. Can we sing, then?

It’s easy to sing when there’s

nothing to bring me down,

But what will I say

When I’m held to the flame

Like I am right now?

Will we have strong words of faith, like Daniel’s, and like the grieving, Christian father’s, and the Roman centurion’s trusting words, so marvellous to the Lord? Can we, will we, speak like them, and stand on a firm foundation of trust?

I know You’re able and I know You can

Save through the fire with Your mighty Hand

But even if You don’t

My hope is You alone.

But God, when You choose

To leave mountains unmovable,

Oh, give me the strength to be able to sing

‘It is well with my soul.’

For Horatio Spafford who wrote those last words, the mountains had remained unmovable.

I know the sorrow, and I know the hurt

Would all go away if You’d just say the word

But even if You don’t

My hope is You alone.

Jesus, I will cling to You

Come what may.

It is well with my soul,

It is well, it is well with my soul.

Will we vow, “My hope is You alone!” in 2022? To Christ Jesus our Lord, to God our hope? Even if He “choose(s) to leave the mountains unmovable?!”

Come what may, will you, can you, sing, “It is well with my soul”? As my children’s father, and my grandchildren’s grandfather, often exhorted his church family, “Take inventory.”

Can we say, “Even if?” If so, then 2022 will be a Happy New Year!

Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.