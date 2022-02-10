Picking up with Act II, from where we left off last week, my mind was full of questions and I consulted Walter Isaacson’s biography of Steve Jobs, who chose the bitten apple as his brand logo.

How deliberate was Jobs’ choice, I wanted to know? Did he recognize, or care, that the apple with the bite out of it, has conveyed a specific image and message of hubris, of pride, and of humanity’s original sin of rebellion against the Living God, to millions of people for millennia? Was that fact, that image of rebellion against the Almighty, the reason for his choice? What message did Jobs intend to send to us? What message did his “astronomically” profitable invention and its icon, the bitten apple, give to billions ready to kneel at the altar of algorithms? Am I making a mountain out of a molehill?

(Let’s keep climbing. Everest may turn out to be a molehill, by comparison.)

Few disclosures, or clues, of Steve Jobs’ purpose in choosing the “bitten apple brand” and its icon are given in Steve Jobs, but maybe some are slipped in, or overlooked. I mean to uncover some of those clues and share my findings with you.

Isaacson’s few printed words about how the bitten apple logo was chosen are inadequate, I think. He writes sparely that art director, Rob Janoff, assigned to create a logo, “came up with a simple apple shape in two versions, one whole and the other with a bite taken out of it. The first looked too much like a cherry, so Jobs chose the one with a bite.”

That’s it? That seems doubtful.

Clue: Isaacson describes Jobs as a perfectionist who became enraged over minute matters, who loomed, insulting and domineering, over those who worked with him, and as a man who micro-managed his business. He quotes Bill Atkinson, a Macintosh designer, who told him, “It was difficult working under Steve. … If you were a god, you were up on a pedestal and could do no wrong. Those of us who were considered to be gods, as I was, knew that we were actually mortal and made bad engineering decisions … so we were always afraid that we would get knocked off our pedestal.”

Considered to be gods? How literal was Atkinson’s statement?

Clue: Bud Tribble, another member of the Macintosh team, said, “Steve has a reality distortion field.” Having adopted the term from Star Trek, Tribble explained that (a reality distortion field is one) “… in which the aliens create their own new world through sheer mental force.”

Indeed?

Clue: Isaacson interprets, “To some people, calling it a reality distortion field was just a clever way to say that Jobs tended to lie. But it was in fact a more complex form of dissembling. He would assert something … without even considering the truth. It came from willfully defying reality, not only to others but to himself.” Was Jobs, himself, a tragic Shakespearean figure blinded by grandiosity?

Clue: Most illuminating of all the clues I unearthed, is what Isaacson discovered concerning the symmetry he identified between the guiding concepts of Jobs and Friedrich Nietzsche.

He writes, “Jobs never studied Nietzsche, but the philosopher’s concept of the will to power and the special nature of the Uberman came naturally to him. As Nietzsche wrote in Thus Spake Zarathustra, (the writing in which Nietzsche declared the death of God), ‘The spirit now wills his own will, and he who had been lost to the world now conquers the world.’” Nietzsche, a Shakespearean enemy of God whom the Bard might have chosen as a character like Iago, died ravaged by syphilis, a lunatic in an insane asylum.

Clue: Steve Jobs’ willful defiance of reality and his idiosyncratic belief, “…without even considering the truth,”… that his spirit “now wills his own will,” evidently did direct his choices; as that same idea fueled Nietzsche’s atheistic philosophy.

The apple with a bite out of it, exposes an evidently shared blasphemy and its insolent nature as a will to power, unlimited by a God not believed in, held by both men who aspired to “now conquer the world.”

Final Act: If we trust the Living God, pray, and seek to know and follow God’s Will, we can be ready for the last act in this continuing drama of rebellion and fallenness, and God’s final judgment on it. The Apocalypse of John has set the stage.

Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.