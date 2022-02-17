A little boy sees a little girl in the fifth grade and instantly falls in love.

Who knew when these two little kids noticed each other at 10 years old, that they were about to go for the ride of their lives?

Who knew they would be married seven years later?

Who knew they would have a little boy just a year after being married?

Who knew they’d do good, do bad, have fortune, lose fortune, find God, and have a story worth telling?

God knew!

In 1 Corinthians 13:4-7, we read, “Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.”

When a husband and wife institute God’s principles of marriage in the Bible and keep Christ at the center of their relationship, a solid, joyful, healthy marriage results.

God never promised us a fairytale life, but He did promise that love endures all. True love is that heart-pounding thrill you got when they called for the first time, but it is also the heart-stopping moment you realize things have gone bad. Without God, relationships end as soon as the bad occurs.

God knew when I looked at that girl in fifth grade that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her, and He knew that we were good as a duo, but we were unstoppable as a trio. He knew, when we opened our hearts to Him, that the three of us could tackle the world.

Find God early in your relationship. It will not guarantee a perfect life, but it will help you endure the one you have been given.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His website is rickstanfield.com. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com.