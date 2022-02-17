“Dearest Father and Almighty Creator, we ask for Your grace tonight, despite our pride.

Your forgiveness, despite our doubt.

Most of all, Lord, we ask for Your love, to soothe us through these dark times.

May we face whatever is to come, in Your divine Will, with courage and open hearts of acceptance. Amen.”

— Yule’s prayer

Yule is the youngest, perhaps 24 or 25, at Professor Mindy’s family and friends dinner table.

All of them know that the Everest-sized comet is moments away from impact with Earth. Thinking that perhaps a prayer is appropriate now, but not having a “church game,” as Dr. Oglethorpe acknowledges Yule to have, these honest people have not a prayer to offer.

All but one.

Intelligent, decent persons are, yet, unable to pray. Even courageous, foul-mouthed but noble Kate has no prayer.

Adulterous, but repentant and responsible Dr. Mindy has none.

Only Yule, as he and Kate look up and see the comet at its first, beautiful but ominous appearance in the night sky, is able to confess his sin, beseech God’s grace, and express his faith, “Dearest Father, as a sinner, I come to You for Your grace and guidance.”

Dr. Mindy (Leonardo DeCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), professor and Ph.D. candidate, have tried valiantly to convince their president with dubious morals, (played as a caricature by Meryl Streep), that immediate scientific expertise and intervention, and presidential decision and action, are called for with the full support of Congress and her administration. Acquiring only superficial agreement from her, they have tried and failed.

Dr. Oglethorpe has worked hard in conjunction with them at that same, fruitless effort. Others of Dr. Mindy’s family at this last supper have supported their strenuous efforts from home. All have failed.

The citizenry, those merely distracted, and the power-obsessed, those depraved and others simply foolish, the godless and the terrified, the self-absorbed and the abysmally greedy, have recoiled, and/or denied, and blindly opposed, the astronomers’ scientific data and warnings.

Most venomous has been the prevalent enfleshment of humanity’s original (meaning “first,” and “always here”) sin, our will to power, embraced by a culture and an era that cannot see, and refuses to be shown, that the will to power, in its countless destructive forms, is the seat of humanity’s fallenness, that it is our original sin, exalting ourselves blasphemously above the Living God.

The scientists’ slogan and watchword has been “just look up.” On an ultimate level, humanity’s primary need is, and always has been, to just look up, to God. David said it this way:

“O praise the Lord, all ye nations: praise Him, all ye people. For His merciful kindness is great toward us: and the Truth of the Lord endureth forever. Praise ye the Lord.” (Psalm 117)

And this way:

“Unto Thee lift I up mine eyes, O Thou that dwellest in the heavens … our eyes wait upon the Lord our God, until that He have mercy upon us.”(Psalm 123:1,2b)

As these characters wait to die, only one of them exhibits quiet peace, though he is the youngest and the one about to lose the most years of life on Earth. Some wise person has said that, “We cannot live, until we are ready to die.”

And Jesus said it authoritatively.

These friends at a last dinner together are decent souls, but they are not ready to die. They are morose and despondent, though appreciative of one another, and nostalgic for the ordinary and the everyday. Dr. Mindy says wistfully, “We really did have everything, didn’t we?”

The deep sadness of irrecoverable loss, evident to them now, is palpable.

No doubt regretting his sins, Dr. Mindy had quoted to Kate and Yule, his guests on the road back home for this final supper, the lyrics of a Mills Brothers song about losing nothing but time. More, much more than time, has been squandered, violated, and lost, he fears.

A theologian looks for truth-telling in movies. I think I found it in this one.

I may have more to say about this story later. It is a biting, seriously timely satire of hilarious, but intensely deliberate, quality; not meant to be a film about religious faith at all, it is nonetheless definitely meant to satirize our wasted lives and the ruin we have inflicted on Earth, and thereby to raise some fundamental questions.

Perhaps it means to say that the comet has hit us already, figuratively speaking.

Read again Yule’s prayer. We can pray it, too.

Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.