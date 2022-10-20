“Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God is one Lord.” (Deuteronomy 6:4)

Israel’s identifying faith in the One God, Yahweh, was the guiding faith of Saul of Tarsus. He, like all Jewish boys, had been “diligently taught” from the Torah, the five scrolls of the Law, beginning in childhood. It was this profound faith-identification of the Hebrew people, chosen through Abraham their father, to be unto Yahweh a people set apart for Him, which shaped the brilliant Saul. Persecutor of the early Christians, Saul of Tarsus, who became Paul, Apostle of Jesus Christ and a “light to the nations,” was nurtured and formed by Israel’s Shema: “Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God is one Lord.” (Deut. 6:4)

The Shema included these commands from God:

“And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thine heart,

and with all thy soul,

and with all thy might.

And these words, which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart;

And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children,

and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house;

and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up.

And thou shalt bind them for a sign upon thine hand,

and they shall be as frontlets between thine eyes.

And thou shalt write them upon the posts of thy house, and on thy gates.” (Deut. 6:5-9)

That was Paul’s formative background. New Testament scholars have described his second letter to Timothy, as Paul’s “Last Will and Testament.” II Timothy is Paul’s final conferring of his mantle of apostleship of preaching and teaching the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ, upon TImothy. Paul was sending Timothy to all whom the One Lord had sent him, “by the will of God, according to the promise of life which is in Christ Jesus.” (II Timothy 1:1). That sending included a future mission to us, now, in 2022.

This passing forward, of holy missionary election to Timothy, by Paul, is written as, “the putting on of my hands.” (II Tim.1:6b). Paul sets forth his urgent instructions to his spiritual son in the faith, with a confident and strong reminder to Timothy, that: “..God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” (II Tim.1:7)

The English translation obscures, unfortunately, Paul’s deep meaning and specific encouragement, by using the words, “…of a sound mind.” I rejoice to remind my readers that Paul believes that our salvation in Christ Jesus has “renewed ” our mind, and given to us the mind of Christ; wherefore, we are equipped to hold fast to, and to teach others, sound doctrine without error. Timothy did not miss his teacher’s point. But we might.

Paul continues his instructions to Timothy, bequeathing to his beloved son and brother in the Spirit, his legacy of faith and joyful mission, the specific content of his “Last Will and Testament.” He writes:

“Be not thou therefore ashamed of the testimony of our Lord, nor of me His prisoner;

but be thou partaker of the afflictions of the Gospel according to the power of God;

Who hath saved us, and called us with a holy calling, not according to our works,

but according to His own purpose and grace, which was given to us in Christ Jesus

before the world began.

But is now made manifest by the appearing of our Saviour Jesus Christ,

Who hath abolished death,

and hath brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel.” (II Tim. 1:8-10)

Though they were never a political threat to the Roman Empire, neither Paul nor the Gospel he preached, Paul and his message of Christ’s abolishing of death itself brought a conviction and sentence of execution; and now, his “Last Will and Testament” announces Timothy’s legacy and responsibility as Paul’s successor.

Paul’s charge to Timothy is recorded in the first eight verses of chapter four:

“I charge thee therefore before God, and the Lord Jesus Christ, Who shall judge the quick and the dead at His appearing and His kingdom:

Preach the Word; be instant in season, out of season;

reprove, rebuke, exhort (encourage) with all longsuffering and doctrine.

For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine;

but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; And they shall turn their ears from the Truth, and shall be turned unto fables.” (II Tim. 1:1-4).

Join me next week for more teaching from Paul’s “Last Will and Testament.”. We are not finished.

Thanks be to God.