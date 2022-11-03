Whom do you want your life to honor? Do you want to honor your parents and family? Or a teacher who encouraged you? Do you want your life to honor the preacher who led you to the Lord? Whom, or what, do you want your life to honor?

Few consider the question. Many do not want to honor anyone, though they want to advance their standing before a select few. Those, and others like them, might simply want to please themselves.

This column, today, will celebrate the faithful witness of persons whose devoted aim has been to honor Jesus.

The Reverend Wendy McKoy honored the Lord Jesus Christ, when she preached her only child’s funeral a few Saturdays ago, with honor sustained from her first sung note of devoted trust and praise, to her concluding, preached word of Gospel Truth, in a funeral sermon from the Apostle Paul’s glorious Romans 8. Glory to God! Along with those of many others in attendance, my own shouts of praise joined hers, and theirs, as I realized with astonishment what I was witnessing! Amazing, embodied faith stood before us, in the physical presence of this devout woman of God, praising her Lord as the divine Way through Whom she was enduring the hardest of all sufferings. The Lord Jesus Christ, the Way Himself, was her Refuge, her abiding Strength, in the face of profound loss. Such was her astounding, enfleshed testimony! Jesus’ saving sacrifice in His Crucifixion, conquering all earthly sin, loss, and death, and His victorious Resurrected Life, now become ours and our sure Hope and fulfilled Promise of a Resurrection like His, was her faith-filled Christian trust and sublime witness!

Reverend McKoy had walked to the pulpit, her beautiful voice singing out His Name, “Jesus, Jesus, Jesus….”. Had she sung or preached no more, we would have heard, in her victorious trust and praise, the Gospel already! That is the Power the Holy Spirit gave to her and her testimony that day.

Few worship experiences I have known have matched the spiritual power of that one, that day.

What is lacking, sadly, in some contemporary worship, and some music? The Name of Jesus, with honor given to Him, and the saving meaning and message of the Savior, are sometimes left to be inferred. That need not, and should not, be.

But many contemporary worship songs and renditions are spiritually thrilling and scripturally sound. The Carolina Boys Quartet’s “Let It Be the Cross” is one of those. Lynda Randle’s “The God on the Mountain (Is Still God in the Valley),” and Casting Crown’s “Only Jesus,” are others. I first heard a student at Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond sing the beautiful contemporary Christmas song, “Mary, Did You Know?” in a course I offered in theology and the arts in the 1990’s. All these songs honor Christ Jesus as God’s Son, Savior and Lord.

Energizing my spirit and bolstering my joy, Alan Jackson’s simple and beautiful singing of the old-time hymns of my childhood has blessed me this week. Join me in remembering, or discovering, how Christian hymns have honored Jesus devoutly and resoundingly! Hear my earnest appeal for us to sing in gathered worship those old hymns, with greater regularity, again.

Fanny Crosby’s”Blessed Assurance”:

“Blessed Assurance, Jesus is mine! Oh, what a foretaste of glory divine!

Heir of salvation, purchase of God, Born of His Spirit, washed in His blood.

This is my story, this is my song, Praising my Savior, all the day long;

This is my story, this is my song, Praising my Savior, all the day long.”

“‘Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus”; Alan Jackson sings it simply and beautifully:

“‘Tis so sweet to trust in Jesus, And to take Him at His word;

Just to rest upon His promise, And to know, ‘Thus saith the Lord.”

Jesus, Jesus, how I trust Him! How I’ve proved Him o’er and o’er!

Jesus, Jesus, precious Jesus! O, for grace to trust Him more!”

Isaac Watts’ 18th. c. hymn, “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross,” part of which I have included in my self-chosen epitaph, worships our Prince of Glory:

“When I survey the wondrous cross, On which the Prince of glory died,

My richest gain I count but loss, And pour contempt on all my pride.

Forbid it, Lord, that I should boast, Save in the death of Christ my God;

All the vain things that charm me most, I sacrifice them to His blood.

See, from His head, His hands, His feet, Sorrow and love flow mingled down;

Did e’re such love and sorrow meet, Or thorns compose so rich a crown?

Were the whole realm of nature mine, That were a present far too small;

Love so amazing, so divine, Demands my soul, my life, my all.”

And my principal’s, Miss Hobgood’s, Harvey Elementary School legacy to me, and to her other schoolchildren in the 1940’s, was our twice-weekly honoring and singing of “Fairest Lord Jesus.”

“Fairest Lord Jesus, Ruler of all nature,

O Thou, of God and man the Son,

Thee, will I cherish; Thee, will I honor;

Thou, my soul’s glory, joy, and crown.”

Who is Worthy of our life’s honor, as our soul’s joy and crown? Christ Jesus, Savior and God, Prince of Glory, Fairest Lord Jesus.

Hallelujah!

Thanks be to God.