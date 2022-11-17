Trust in our Lord and love Him first. I am now concluding my text messages, as also my spoken and handwritten messages to my children and grandchildren, with those words, in that way. The words are mine, but Moses said them first, and their meaning and commandment come from Yahweh, the Lord God Himself, Sovereign Lord of Israel.

For us all, Christian and Jewish, the Shema stands as Almighty God’s first and principal commandment, eternal and irrevocable, and contains within it God’s fundamental blessing for all who will hear. The Shema, named so by the Hebrew word translated as “hear,” enjoins a quality of hearing which claims the heart, soul, and entire being of the hearer, and raises the consecrated life to its highest purpose and meaning.

“Hear, O Israel:. The Lord our God is one Lord:

And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might.

And these words, which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart.

And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children,

and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house,

and when thou walkest by the way,

and when thou liest down,

and when thou risest up.

And thou shalt bind them for a sign upon thine hand,

and they shall be as frontlets between thine eyes.

And thou shalt write them upon the posts of thy house, and on thy gates.” (Deut. 6:4-9)

Meditation and prayer have interpreted for me these verses through a number of many-faceted prisms; prisms of scripture, biblical figures, other lives I have known and learned from, hymns and their writers, beloved kinfolk, and most of all, our supreme Teacher, God the Holy Spirit. Thank You, Lord.

We can love God truly only as we are given that love by God through the Holy Spirit. If that declaration seems redundant, the cause lies in our finite and limited nature. And, tragically, the cause lies in our disobedience and rebellion. As was Israel’s failing, so is ours. Forgive us, Lord.

Blessedly and mercifully, what God commands, God provides. God gives the heart, the soul, and the might, that enable us to love Him, as He commands us to love. I rejoice to recount some of those who loved, and followed, Yahweh’s divine commands, by the grace of the Holy Spirit:

Isaiah loved the Holy and Almighty God without reserve: “In the year that king Uzziah died I saw also the Lord sitting upon a throne, high and lifted up, and His train filled the temple….Then said I, ‘Woe is me! for I am undone; because I am a man of unclean lips, and I dwell in the midst of a people of unclean lips:. for mine eyes have seen the King, the Lord of hosts….Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Than said I, Here am I; send me.’”. (Isaiah 6:1,5,8)

Bill Gaither interviewed George Beverly Shea on his 98th. birthday. This man of God, who for more than 70 years of his life, wrote and sang “I’d Rather Have Jesus” and “How Great Thou Art,” and inspired thousands with the Gospel through hymns, went home to be with the Lord he loved at the age of 104, having given to the world the blessing of his songs’ powerful witness. Our lives were ennobled by his great love for God.

My grandmother’s living room walls were festooned with blue and silver, 8×10 placards, doubtless purchased from a farm-to-farm salesperson in the 1930’s or 40’s, each placard inscribed with scripture. Grandma observed in that way God’s injunction to write His commands on the posts of her house and on her gates. I noticed and others noticed, and we learned from her the joy of posting on our walls and gates, too, holy signs “as frontlets between our eyes.”

David Martin witnessed to the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ nearly as often as he opened his mouth to speak. All who knew him around Cary, NC, knew that David talked about the Lord and His Word wherever and whenever they saw him. David Martin taught the Shema, the command of love for God, “diligently” to his children, and talked of that commandment when he sat in his house, and when he “walked by the way,” and at all hours, early and late. His children and grandchildren eulogized his life with, “Granddaddy always pointed me to Christ…,” and “Above all else, Grandy taught me what it looks like to deny myself, take up my cross, and pursue the Lord.”

The Reverend Lalon Lem Barnes, Sr. obeyed joyously God’s words and command to love Him, and to “talk of them when thou sittest in thine house,” particularly so, more than any other person I have known, I believe. Whether in his house, or in our house when he visited us, this man of God, my children’s grandfather, dominated every conversation with talk of the Lord and the Word of God. When I was young, I believed he talked so, because he was a preacher; but now, I know that it was because he strove to love the Lord our God, the one Lord, with all his heart, soul, and might. And I know that he heard God’s call of himself to the ordained ministry out of that love.

Praise God for all these faithful pilgrims, and for all others who have observed the Shema, who have heard the command to love the Lord.

Thanks be to God.