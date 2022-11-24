A contemporary Christian song by Mercy Me, “Even If,” joins God’s remnant children in Daniel 3:16-18, by asserting faithful trust in Almighty God through Daniel’s confident answer, “but if not…., ” in giving present-day expression to that same trust , “even if….”. To King Nebuchadnezzar’s command to serve and worship him, with threat of death in a “burning fiery furnace” for their refusal, and the Babylonian king’s taunt, “Who is that God that shall deliver you out of my hands?”, the faith-filled Hebrew children, Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, replied:

“…O Nebuchadnezzar, we are not hesitant to answer thee in this matter.

If it be so, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace,

and He will deliver us out of thine hand, O king.

But if not, be it known unto thee, O king, that we will not serve thy gods,

nor worship the golden image which thou hast set up.”. (Daniel 3:16-18)

This world’s golden images, many of them “set up” to make a lot of money for just a few people, held no allure for my major professor at Duke Divinity School. On December 02,1995, I drove back to Durham, from Richmond, VA, to attend the funeral of Dr. Frederick Herzog, a true prophet of God’s Truth and Will who had guided my doctoral study in the early ‘80’s, and whose faith and consecration to God had shone upon all of his students at Duke. A favorite among his many favorite passages of scripture, and read aloud at his funeral, was Isaiah 58:6-12. Dr. Herzog taught, and lived, Isaiah 58, and God’s call and enablement to be a “repairer of the breach.”

“Is not this the fast that I have chosen? to loose the bands of wickedness,

to undo the thongs of the yoke, to let the oppressed go free,

and to break every yoke?

Is it not to share your bread with the hungry,

and bring the homeless poor that are cast out into your house?….

Then shall your light break forth as the dawn,

and your healing shall spring up speedily;

and your righteousness shall go before you;

the glory of the Lord shall be your rear guard.

Then you shall call, and the Lord will answer;

You shall cry, and He will say,

“Here I am. If you take away from the midst of you the yoke,

the pointing of the finger, and speaking wickedness,

if you pour yourself out for the hungry

and satisfy the desire of the afflicted,

then shall your light rise in the darkness

and your gloom be as the noonday.

And the Lord will guide you continually,

and satisfy your desire with good things,

and make your bones strong;

and you shall be like a watered garden,

like a spring of water,

whose waters fail not.

And your ancient ruins shall be rebuilt;

you shall raise up the foundations of many generations;

you shall be called the repairer of the breach,

the restorer of streets to dwell in.”

Isaiah’s, and Dr. Herzog’s, teaching now challenges us to reexamine our religious practices and, as my children’s father, Rev. Lalon Barnes, Jr., preached often to his congregation, we are challenged to “take inventory,” that is, to see to what extent we are offering to the Lord this “fast that God has chosen.” Whatever obstacles and threats lie across our pathway, our God will deliver us, “but if not,” He will empower us, always and evermore, to make agape love our aim, and thereby to “raise up the foundations of many generations” in a spiritual fast which honors Him.

Exactly that “fast” is the meaning of thanksgiving. Thursday was Thanksgiving Day. For what were we thankful? To Whom did we give thanks? How did you observe our national Day of Thanksgiving, begun by Christian pilgrims who were joyously grateful to God for the bountiful harvest sustaining their lives?

In a formerly televised sermon, Dr. Charles Stanley challenged his Atlanta congregation on Sunday, and us, to “take inventory,” of our steady dilution of that original, worshipful purpose and practice. Dr. Stanley lamented that Thanksgiving is now about “feasting, family, and football.” In themselves, each of those blessings and interests has value; diminishing or displacing God our Sovereign, however, they are idolatrous.

My personal concern with this troubling matter of a Thanksgiving Day which no longer holds gratitude to God at its center, is specific. Thanksgiving, like worship itself, must be offered to, and connected to, the Living God, through a vibrant faith like Isaiah’s, and like Daniel’s, and like Frederick Herzog’s, and also like the faith of each of God’s faithful, remnant servants, who can stand in the breach and declare to all false authorities, “We will not serve your gods, nor bow to the golden images you have set up.” Through God’s power, we each can become a “restorer of streets to dwell in.” All glory is His!

Let us declare boldly that our God is able to deliver us in all situations, and will do so, “but if not,” that we will not serve the false gods of this day. Rather, we will make agape love our aim, and “thanks living” our practice. With gratitude to God!

Thanks be to God.