Isaiah’s second messianic prophecy in chapter 9 comes in the wake of the continuing struggle and resistance of the two divided kingdoms of Israel, the first referred to as Jacob and alternatively as the Northern Kingdom, and the second, Judah, the tribe of David, referred to as the Southern Kingdom, against the looming threat of Assyrian conquest and occupation. As King Ahaz of Judah heard God’s Word given to him through Isaiah and refused God’s offer of a sign, also given to him through the prophet, but leaning instead on the power of human might, and foolishly appealing directly to Assyria’s tyrant, Tiglath-pileser, Ahaz has triggered national devastation both political and spiritual. The ending of chapter 7 and with that, chapter 8, recount the consequences of Ahaz’s and Judah’s unbelief.

According to Hebrew Bible scholars, the results of Judah’s unbelief and refusal of the divine power of trust in God’s Presence impel Isaiah himself to withdraw from his prophetic mission for a time, hearing the Voice of God spoken specifically to him. In chapter 8:11,12, he writes:

“For the Lord spoke thus to me with His strong hand upon me, and warned me not to walk in the way of this people, saying: ‘Do not call conspiracy all that this people call conspiracy, and do not fear what they fear, nor be in dread. But the Lord of hosts, Him you shall regard as holy; let Him be your fear, and let Him be your dread.’”

This turn of events amazes and confuses us; until we remember that God always commands loyalty first to Him and to the Covenant relationship He has established with His people. God reminds Isaiah of that command.

God has admonished His prophet Isaiah to forget his fears of what people might do in their unbelief and rebellion against His Sovereignty and to be filled with reverential awe and fear of His divine Majesty, thus commanding worshipful fear of His Sovereign Holiness, a fear which Isaiah had beforehand experienced in the temple, in awed humility and terror, igniting deep repentance for his sin and the sins of Judah.

As in this world of unbelief today, fear and dread had swept Judah and Israel. Conspiracies and frantic theories of causes of their national distress were leading false teachers and their cultic followers, in panic and rebellion, to turn to magic and superstition, to fortune telling and attempted consultation and seances with the dead. God warned Isaiah “with His strong hand,” meaning “sharply,” not to join other men “in their conspiracies, nor fear what they feared.”

How timely that warning sounds in our ears now, today! Using the word “fear” in its differing but related meanings, God promises Isaiah that if he fears God, he will have “no cause to fear man.”

Straightway, Isaiah responds, discounts circumstances, and binds fast the “testimony and the teaching” of Covenant faith, exhorting his children and disciples to be “living epistles” to God’s covenant Truth. I hear Isaiah’s deep faith in the Shema and Covenant which God had made with Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, with Moses and Joshua, and with the centuries-long caravan of believers, whose steadfast belief and reverent fear arise out of obedience and consecrated trust in the Lord. Isaiah instructs:

“Bind up the testimony and the teaching among my disciples.

I will wait for the Lord, who is hiding His face from the house of Judah,

and I will hope in Him. Behold, I and the children whom the Lord has given me are signs and portents in Israel from the Lord of hosts, who dwells on Mount Zion.”. (Isaiah 8:16-18)

With restored zeal and re-invigorated faith, Isaiah embraces his role as sign and portent. Believers, still now, who “are signs and portents” from the Lord are “living epistles” who will also hear and hold fast to “the teaching and the testimony” which God has spoken to His people who respond, “Here am I, Lord, send me.” Isaiah’s quality of faith sets the mold now, as then.

Isaiah’s belief, his sure trust in the Lord of the Shema, his love of God his Lord with heart, soul, and might, are the sign and portent which designate, and define, him as the prophet of the greatest of God’s Self-revelations; that is, the Incarnation of God in His Son, Emmanuel, the Word become flesh. For believers who “wait for the Lord,” and who “hope in Him,” Chapter 9 promises and announces the Advent of the Messiah:

“The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light;

those who dwelt in a land of deep darkness,

on them has light shined….

For unto us a child is born,

unto us a Son is given;

and the government will be upon His shoulder,

and His name will be called

Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

Of the increase of His government and of peace

there will be no end,

upon the throne of David, and over His kingdom,

to establish it, and to uphold it

with justice and with righteousness

from this time forth and forevermore.

The zeal of the Lord of hosts will do this.”

Hallelujah!

We are included! Like Isaiah and his children and disciples, we, too, are graced and tasked to be “signs and portents,” for our day and our society, “living epistles” of the hope, peace, joy, and love, given by God in the Advent, in the coming of God’s Messiah. O, come, let us adore Him! Christ Jesus our Savior and Lord! By the Presence and Power of the Holy Spirit, we, too, can be “living epistles.”

Glory to God in the Highest!

Thanks be to God.