The students in my course in theology and the arts at Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond, and I, made a short field trip from Richmond, in the mid-1990s, to historic Williamsburg, to visit the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Arts Center, for an exhibition of the paintings of American folk artist, Edward Hicks (1780-1849), in a showing of more than 60 of his canvases depicting Isaiah’s third prophecy of the coming of the Messiah. Hicks gave to each of his slightly different, but very similar, paintings the title of “The Peaceable Kingdom of the Branch.” Painted between 1830 and 1840, each canvas, approximately 32” by 38”, is bordered by the biblical quotation, “The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb & the leopard shall lie down with the kid; & the calf & the young lion & the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them,” cited from Isaiah 11:6.

My seminary students and I were captivated by this artist’s interpretation of Isaiah’s prophecy, and intrigued by his sustained zeal, in more than a decade of work, for this biblical subject and his expression of its meaning through his artistic gift.

I purchased, and brought home, a poster reproduction with me then, and am engrossed today, again, with Edward Hicks’ folk art painting of Isaiah’s third messianic message from God. If you can pull up an image of one of those paintings on your screen, you can see the detail that he gave to his depictions of verse 6 in chapter 11:

“And there shall come forth a rod out of the stem of Jesse,

and a Branch shall grow out of his roots:

And the Spirit of the Lord shall rest upon Him,

the Spirit of wisdom and understanding.

the Spirit of counsel and might,

the Spirit of knowledge and of the fear of the Lord…

……

The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb,

and the leopard shall lie down with the kid;

and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together;

and a little child shall lead them……

…….They shall not hurt nor destroy in all my holy mountain:

for the earth shall be full of the knowledge of the Lord,

as the waters cover the sea.”. (Isaiah 11:1,2,6,9)

While Edward Hicks’ paintings centralize chapter 11:6, my students and I rejoiced also that summer, and I do so now, in Isaiah’s exuberant celebration of the coming of the Messiah and the advent of the “peaceable kingdom,” as it is written in chapter 12:

“And in that day thou shalt say,

‘O Lord, I will praise Thee:

though Thou wast angry with me, Thine anger is turned away,

and Thou comfortest me.

Behold, God is my salvation;

I will trust, and not be afraid;

for the Lord JEHOVAH is my strength and my song;

He also is become my salvation.” (Isaiah12:1,2)

We can hear the “poet laureate of the Old Testament,” as one Old Testament scholar has named Isaiah, in the prophet’s poetic jubilation to the Lord!

“Therefore, with joy shall ye draw water

out of the wells of salvation!

And in that day shall ye say,

’ Praise the Lord! Call upon His Name!

Declare His doings among the people!

Make mention that His Name is exalted!

Sing unto the Lord; for He hath done excellent things;

this is known in all the earth!

Cry out and shout! thou inhabitant of Zion!

for great is the Holy One of Israel in the midst of thee!”. (Isaiah 12:3-6)

On this side of Isaiah’s great prophecies, all inspired by the Lord God, should we not also shout and cry out God’s praise, with Isaiah? The Messiah has come! We are those for whom Christ Jesus, Immanuel, God with us, has brought freedom from bondage, forgiveness for our sin, and restoration for our broken lives, in His redemptive work of salvation through His blood!

Hallelujah!

On last Sunday, Dr. Mac Roberts preached a powerful, inspiring Advent sermon at our church, Beard’s Chapel Baptist Church, and captured our rapt attention with this: ” Only a filled glass spills over.” The metaphor of a filled glass spilling over aptly describes Isaiah’s grateful, jubilant praise of God, the Holy One of Israel, in chapter12 ( and the unpunctuated Hebrew text needed exclamation points to capture Isaiah’s joy, so I put them there. Translators have traditionally added punctuation to the unpunctuated, original text.) Like Isaiah’s, David’s joy spilled over from his filled glass of trust and reverence! Paul’s feeling of joy spilled over in his letter to the Philippians! And in Thessalonians. And in Colossians. In those writings of Paul, I first read the word “joy” used as a verb. And Paul “joyed” in his divine Source, the filling of the Holy Spirit. In like manner, Dr. Roberts’ filled glass of joy spilled over on Sunday at our church, as he proclaimed God’s Truth.

The spill-over of the filled glass exceeds even spoken praise and holy jubilation, in worship. It is motivational, moving the trusting believer toward “telling it on the mountain,” and everywhere else; toward feeding the hungry, freeing the oppressed, and welcoming the stranger; toward keeping God’s holy commandments, all of them; toward clinging fast to the Truth of the Gospel, and living it; and the spill from the filled glass motivates trusting believers to gather in joyful assembly to worship the Lord. Glory to God!

Joy to the world! The Advent promises of hope, peace, joy, and love are gifts of the Holy Spirit, given to believers, to all who love Immanuel first, before all others, and trust in Him. Thank You, Lord! Let us rejoice with adoration of our Savior, born in Bethlehem!

Thanks be to God.