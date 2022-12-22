What is the problem? What is the problem with your life, with this culture, with kids these days, with boomers, with millennials, with Gen-X, with poverty, with homelessness, with sexuality, with every social ill you can imagine? You flip on the TV, listen to a podcast, or catch your favorite YouTuber and everyone has a diagnosis.

Some are saying what is wrong with the world today is the breakdown of the nuclear family- families don’t eat together, pray together, or study God’s word together anymore, and the pressures of contemporary life pull families apart. They are not wrong. Some are saying that what is wrong with the world today is corruption and a lack of accountability- that the strong oppress the weak, bully their way through life, and do not face the consequences of their actions. They are not wrong.

Some are saying that the problem is the smartphone- we are distracted, fractured from each other, and decreasing our ability to have long, significant conversations with people who disagree with us. They are not wrong. Some are saying the problem is a lack of self-reflection. We do not know ourselves, our traumas, or our triggers and we act out and injure others emotionally and physically because we are having trouble dealing with our fears and our hurts. They are not wrong.

What is the problem? However right any or all of these answers might be, according to the Bible, these are only symptoms of a much deeper problem. If we treat the symptoms but neglect the actual disease, we might feel better, but we won’t get better. According to the Word of God, there is a much deeper problem, and the beginning, the foreshadowing of God’s answer to this problem is found in the mercy seat in the heart of the tabernacle. According to God’s diagnosis, the problem each of us as humans face is estrangement from God and the wrath of God.

In short, we are cut off and condemned. The fundamental problem each of us faces is more than the challenges in your marriage, they are deeper than your loneliness and farther reaching than your depression- as important and as serious as all those things are. At the heart, your problem is not with your spouse, your friends, your past, or even yourself. Your problem is with God.

The mercy seat of God not only overcomes our estrangement, but it foreshadows God’s ultimate and perfect solution to the great problem of our sin. At the mercy seat, God promises to meet with his people, overcoming their estrangement from him. It is at the mercy seat that God also deals with their sin, by placing the punishment they deserve on the head of the atoning sin offering. The wrath, the punishment, the condemnation falls upon another and when that blood comes before the face of God, their sins are wiped away.

The ritual of atonement, where the blood of the goat was brought before the mercy seat of God points ahead to the cross of Jesus Christ, where the perfect, spotless Son took on the punishment for our sins so that we might receive grace and mercy. Look to what Paul says in Romans 3:26-27:

“For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, being justified as a gift by His grace through the redemption which is in Christ Jesus; whom God displayed publicly as a propitiation in His blood through faith. This was to demonstrate His righteousness because in the forbearance of God He passed over the sins previously committed; for the demonstration, I say, of His righteousness at the present time, so that He would be the justifier of the one who has faith in Jesus.”

Jesus’ blood poured out on the cross is God’s solution to our sin, to our problem. It is Christ being the atoning sacrifice, taking on the punishment and wrath we deserve, that wipes away our sin. This is the good news of the gospel: though estranged and cut off, we are brought home in Jesus Christ; though buried and under the weight of our sin, Christ has shouldered it himself for us so that we are forgiven in him.

If the problem in this world, in our life has to do with our standing before God then the crucial question is this: do you know Jesus? The symptoms of sin in our world need to be addressed, and I am passionate to do so, but none of it truly makes a difference if we never ask the first and most important question: do you know Jesus? Have you found the place of holy covering in the blood of Christ?