God’s gift of faith is itself a call to faithful discipleship. Dr. Adrian Rogers was a preacher, like his contemporary Billy Graham, who pulled out the stops and preached the shingles off the roof. I have known other preachers who did that faithfully, also.

Our Barnes family has been blessed with two such men of God who, each of them, stood in the pulpit for more than four decades and preached the shingles off the roof of our modern, lukewarm discipleship.. Father and son, the Reverend Lalon Barnes, Sr. and the Reverend Lalon Barnes, Jr. counseled young, just-starting-out preachers, afraid that they might forget their sermons in the pulpit, “Just brag on Jesus.”. That shorthand phrase was packed with a Bible-full of meaningful content. Contained within it, also, was a cautionary warning, not to waste priceless, sacred time on lesser matters than faith, and the living of a fruitful life of faithful discipleship.

Like Billy Graham, too, Adrian Rogers preaches still, through his sermons archived and offered online and on radio. Often, I learn from his preaching while driving between lake and town. A few days ago, I listened to his sermon on God’s gift of faith and four essential components of faith development: one, “saturation in scripture”; two, “separation from sin”; three, “confidence in the Savior”; and four, “inspiration by God’s Spirit.”. His teaching applies crucially to how our believing faith directs our obedience, and fastens our consecration, to God, for the purpose of faithful discipleship.

Last week, I entitled my column, “What Do You Believe?”. My question today is, “What scripture guides your belief and discipleship?”. That question, with others suggested by Dr. Rogers’ sermon, asks, “Do I immerse myself in this scripture?” ; “Does this scripture help me to separate from sin?”; “Has this scripture enriched my confidence in God, in Christ?”; “Has the Spirit inspired me to follow God faithfully through this scripture?”

We can examine our answers by going directly to the Bible. First, do you believe the Shema, Deuteronomy 6:4,5? “Hear, O Israel, The Lord our God is one Lord:. And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might.”. Do you immerse yourself in this teaching?

Does Deuteronomy 6:17 strengthen you to separate yourself from your sins? “Ye shall diligently keep the commandments of the Lord thy God, and His testimonies, and His statutes, which He hath commanded thee.”

Does the teaching in Matthew 5:43-45a enrich your faith and confidence in God, in Christ? “Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbour, and hate thine enemy. But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you; That ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven.”. Does this scripture guide your walk with the Lord and your interactions with others?

And does the scripture in Luke 10 inspire your faithful discipleship afresh? “And, behold, a certain lawyer stood up, and tempted Him, saying, Master, what shall I do to inherit eternal life? He said unto him, what is written in the Law? How readest thou? And he answering, said, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbour as thyself. And He said unto him, Thou hast answered right; this do and thou shalt live.”

But who is my neighbor, Lord? The parable of the Good Samaritan answers the question.

Last Friday was International Holocaust Remembrance Day. I was a little girl during that era of infamy and blasphemy against the God of the Shema. A very young child, much like the little girl in the red coat in Spielberg’s “Schindler’s List,” (I saw myself in her), I had no knowledge of the crimes and godless genocide committed against Jews in Hitler’s occupied Europe, then. Now, I have known for many decades that history of merciless sin and its ineradicable stain remaining, by association, on those of then accountable age who knew, and were silent.

Anti-Semitism has raised a satanic challenge to God and Truth, in mounting proportions, in recent years. Jewish neighbors, our brothers and sisters, are threatened by demonic forces of fascist evil and anti-Semitic hate, as in early and middle decades of the 20th. century. Holocaust deniers are righteously condemned, by God, for their lies. Our silence must not again be complicit now, as it then was.

People of faith must now speak out, and stand alongside the Jewish worldwide community, in resisting this evil spawn of perdition, and by diligently working to stop its spread. Pastors in pulpits, and proclaimers of Truth everywhere, must join forces with believing congregations, and with justice activists and other persons of faith, in combatting the powers of evil arrayed against our neighbors. Earnest prayers must petition Almighty God for divine guidance and holy empowerment, to follow God onward in the faithful discipleship of this holy work.

Let us hear the Voice of our Lord and obey in resolve, for love of God and for love of our neighbors.

Thanks be to God.

Elizabeth Barnes is a native of Bladen County and taught Christian theology at SEBTS in Wake Forest, and at BTSR in Richmond. She is an active member of Beard’s Chapel Baptist Church, where she now teaches Sunday School.