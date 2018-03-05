New medical director joining Eastpointe

BEULAVILLE — Dr. Sid M. Hosseini will become the medical director for Eastpointe in mid-May.

As medical director, Dr. Hosseini will be primarily responsible for ensuring the delivery of cost-effective, quality care that incorporates recovery, resiliency, and person-centered services for members whom Eastpointe authorizes behavioral health services. The medical director is responsible for maintaining the clinical integrity of the program. He will provide guidance for clinical operational aspects, and be responsible for oversight of clinical decision-making aspects of the program.

“We are so pleased to have a physician with the experience and expertise that Dr. Hosseini brings to us. His years of providing inpatient and community services, in both the public and private sector, and especially his work in the integration of behavioral and physical health, brings the expertise Eastpointe needs as we transition to Integrated Care,” said Sarah N, Stroud, CEO of Eastpointe.

Dr. Hosseini has practiced medicine in the field of psychiatry for more than 20 years. He is currently serving as the psychiatric medical director of outpatient and inpatient services at Southeastern Health in Lumberton. His 17 years of experience working with Southeastern Health includes the Emergency Department, Inpatient and Outpatient Clinics, and consultation/liaison services.

Dr. Hosseini is also currently on faculty as an assistant professor and preceptor at Campbell University Medical School/Southeastern Health Residency Program; teaching Residents, Medical and PA students for the past three years. Prior to his current position, Dr. Hosseini was employed by Southeastern Regional Mental Health as an Outpatient and Inpatient Psychiatrist; involved in community mental health for 10 years. During his years in the community mental health system, Dr. Hosseini was heavily involved in telepsychiatry, and the integration of behavioral and physical health; serving as a psychiatry liaison to primary care clinics of Southeastern Health.

Dr. Hosseini is a published author and presenter at the local, state, and national level. He has received numerous awards and honors; and is a member of the American Psychiatric Association (APA), and other medical organizations.

When asked about what he hopes to achieve as medical director, Dr. Hosseini replied, “I hope with my extensive field experience in psychiatry, I will be able to help enhance the services to persons dealing with mental health, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and substance abuse in Eastpointe’s rural, eastern counties of North Carolina.”